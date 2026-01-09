Home / Inspiring / Good News

Finnish Children Are Learning How To Spot AI-Generated Content From the Age of Three

By Emma Taggart on January 9, 2026
Finnish Children Learn Media Literacy

Photo: varga.jovica/Depositphotos

With the rise of AI and algorithm-driven bias, fake news is everywhere—and alarmingly—it’s becoming increasingly harder to spot. However, in Finland, the next generation is learning how to decipher what’s real and what isn’t from an early age. Since the 1990s, the innovative nation has built media literacy into its national curriculum, teaching children as young as three how to analyze different types of media and recognize disinformation.

While students have been learning how to critically assess media headlines and stories for several years, they’re now learning how to spot if an image or video is made with AI. This particular push for media literacy has ramped up in recent years, especially as Russia expanded its disinformation campaigns across Europe following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

From AI deep fakes to political propaganda, untrustworthy content isn’t always easy to spot, but the Finns are learning what to look out for. These skills are so deeply embedded in everyday life that the country’s 5.6 million residents consistently place Finland at the top of the European Media Literacy Index. “We think that having good media literacy skills is a very big civic skill,” says Kiia Hakkala, a pedagogical specialist for the City of Helsinki. “It’s very important to the nation’s safety and to the safety of our democracy.”

It’s not all down to teachers, though. Finnish media also take responsibility, organizing an annual “Newspaper Week,” where news is sent to young people to read and interpret. And in 2024, Helsinki-based Helsingin Sanomat collaborated on a new “ABC Book of Media Literacy,” which is given to every 15-year-old in Finland as they begin upper secondary school.

Learn more about how media literacy is being taught in Finnish schools in the video below.

Finland has built media literacy into its national curriculum, teaching children as young as three how to recognize disinformation.

Source: Finnish children learn media literacy at 3 years old. It’s protection against Russian propaganda

Related Articles:

Denmark Seeks To Combat AI-Generated Deepfakes Through Ambitious Copyright Laws

World Happiness Report Releases 2024 List of “Happiest Countries in the World” and Finland Is #1 Again

Finland Is Redefining What a Library Can Be With Free Access to Creative Tools

‘Democracy’s Library’ by The Internet Archive Contains Government Research Accessible for All

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Travel Host Rick Steves Saves Seattle-Area Hygiene Center in Amazing “Gift to My Homeless Neighbors”
185 Countries Agree To Protect 70 Species of Endangered Sharks and Rays
Actor Dick Van Dyke Turns 100 and Shares His Secret to Living a Long and Healthy Life
New York’s MoMA PS1 Will Offer Free Admission to All Visitors Starting in 2026
Boy With Down Syndrome Nails ‘Whitney Houston Challenge’ and Gets School-Wide Cheers
Jesse Eisenberg Makes Life-Saving Kidney Donation to Someone He’s Never Met

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Two Galleries Launch UK’s Largest Contemporary Art Prize of £200K (Nearly $270K)
Turkeys Were ‘Adopted’ Rather Than Eaten in Wholesome Thanksgiving Initiative
Rescue Dog Has the Sweetest Reaction When Her Human Kisses Her
Non-Profit Clears 300,000 Landmines in Sri Lanka, Restoring Homes for Over 280,000 People
Elijah Wood Makes Surprise Appearance at Couple’s Hobbiton Wedding
Danish Foreign Minister Surprises Egyptian Foreign Minister With Gift of Great Pyramid of Giza LEGO Set

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.