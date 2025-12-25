Finland Is Redefining What a Library Can Be With Free Access to Creative Tools

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keskustakirjasto Oodi (@oodihelsinki)

Libraries have existed for about 5,000 years, evolving from ancient clay tablet archives to the public institutions we know today. But Finland takes the idea even further. There, libraries are more than places to borrow books—they’re multimedia hubs where anyone can access sewing machines, design software, recording equipment, and much more, all for free.

At Helsinki’s Central Library Oodi, visitors can work or relax in the building’s third floor Book Heaven. There, you can access over 100,000 books and magazines in over 20 languages, plus a large collection of sheet music and a huge collection of comics. You can even find many different consoles and board games, making the space like a giant community living room.

But perhaps the most impressive thing about Oodi—and many other Finnish libraries like it—is its other modern facilities. On the second floor, they have the Urban Workshop, a “DIY culture space open to all.” There, you’ll find sewing machines, traditional craft equipment, 3D printers, photo printers, a laser cutter, and more. There’s even an electronics workshop, music studios, and media workstations with software for digital drawing, image processing, layout design, and video editing. Everything can be used for free, allowing people of all backgrounds to work on their creative ideas.

All of these resources are operated by the city and are available across multiple libraries in Helsinki. The initiative reflects Finland’s broader commitment to equality and sustainability. By offering tools like sewing machines, libraries encourage people to repair rather than replace their clothes, reducing waste and supporting a more environmentally friendly economy. Plus, with wider access to creative equipment, these spaces help make Finland’s communities even more vibrant and imaginative.

Find out more on the Central Library Oodi website.

