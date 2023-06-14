Home / Design

Wheelchair Users Are Excited About Delta’s New Design for an Accessible Airplane Seat

By Jessica Stewart on June 14, 2023
Delta Flight Products Wheelchair Airplane Seat Deployed

Photo: Delta Flight Products/Emma Martin

For years, disability advocates have been asking airlines to make travel more accessible for wheelchair users. And after last week's reveal at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, it looks like Delta is about to step up to the plate. Delta Flight Products debuted a prototype of a unique seat that would allow travelers using a power wheelchair to stay in their own wheelchair for the entire journey.

Created in partnership with Air4All, the seat can quickly be transformed to accommodate a power wheelchair. The seat gives users access to the headrest and a center console tray table and cocktail table. Importantly, the design doesn't require airlines to change their cabin layout, which will be key to wide adoption.

The reveal has been widely lauded by travelers with disabilities. “An innovation like this in air travel provides those with reduced mobility a safe and comfortable way for them to travel and remain in their own power wheelchair,” said Chris Wood, founder of Flying Disabled. “It has taken truly a collaborative effort to develop this seat and we believe this product provides an optimal solution for all parties.”

Cory Lee, an avid traveler who uses a power wheelchair, told CNN that he was “unbelievably excited” about the development. Lee has traveled to 43 countries and writes a blog about his experiences. For him, the possibility of flying without being removed and separated from his own wheelchair would be a game changer.

Lee shared that his wheelchair had been damaged twice during travel and that he'd almost been dropped several times while staff assisted him in and out of his seat. By being able to stay in his own wheelchair, he could retain control and avoid a loss of independence that he calls “scary.”

Delta Flight Products' partnership with the Air4All consortium—which includes aviation design company PriestmanGoode, advocacy group Flying Disabled, aerospace company SWS Certification and wheelchair design company Sunrise Medical—has made this advancement possible. It's only been about 18 months since the initial idea was transformed into the prototype. Critically, the group used feedback from the disability community to ensure that they got things like the height of the center console right.

Now, after the big reveal, the accessible seat is off to the next phase. First, the design will be finalized and validated. Then, once it's certified, the organizations will begin testing and certification programs for installation.

Delta Flight Products revealed a prototype for an airplane seat that accommodates a power wheelchair.

Wheelchair User Testing Delta New Wheelchair Airplane Seat

Photo: Delta Flight Products/Emma Martin

The seat easily transforms to allow disabled travelers to use their own wheelchairs.

Delta Flight Products Wheelchair Airplane Seat

Photo: PriestmanGoode

Delta Flight Products Wheelchair Airplane Seat Folded

Photo: PriestmanGoode

Delta Flight Products Wheelchair Airplane Seat Deployed

Photo: PriestmanGoode

It was developed in partnership with Air4All, a consortium of design and advocacy groups.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Air4All.

Related Articles:

Inspirational Surgeon Operates from Stand-Up Wheelchair

Georgia Introduces All-Terrain Wheelchairs That Are Free To Use at State Parks

Target Launches Inclusive Backpacks for Kids and Adults Who Use Wheelchairs

Devoted Daughter Takes Her Elderly, Wheelchair-Bound Mother on a Trip to See the World

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

You Can Buy This 19th-Century Scottish Castle for $37,000 and Turn It Into a Retreat
Kayak’s New ‘Best Time to Travel’ Tool Makes Trip Planning a Breeze
OutpostX Offers a Stunning Glamping Oasis in the Utah Desert
The National WWII Museum Dedicates Itself to Honoring America’s Role in the War
Traveler Wears Five Pounds of Clothing To Avoid the Extra Luggage Fees at the Airport
Seoul’s Oldest Jazz Club Gets a Dramatic Red-Tinged Revamp

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to New Orleans
Man Pays $6,000 for a Pair of Damaged Stained Glass Windows That are Actually Worth a Fortune
Designer Creates Colorful Swimming Pool With 130,000 Rainbow Glass Tiles
Visit Studio BE in New Orleans for a Look at Black Art and Culture in the Big Easy
65 Creative Graduation Caps Worn by Crafty Grads
What Is Resin Art? Learn About This Versatile Medium

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.