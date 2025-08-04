Colin Farrell Completes Dublin Marathon While Pushing His Friend in a Wheelchair

In October 2024, Irish actor Colin Farrell ran the Dublin Marathon and pushed his friend, Emma Fogarty, in a wheelchair for the final stretch. Fogarty lives with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare and incurable skin condition often called “butterfly skin” due to its extreme fragility, causing the skin to blister easily. Farrell’s act of solidarity helped raise €774,000 (around $895,500) for Debra Ireland, a charity that supports people with EB.

Farrell pushed 40-year-old Fogarty for the last 4 kilometers (approximately 2.49 miles) of the marathon—1 kilometer for each decade she has lived with the condition. Fogarty was born without skin on her left foot and right arm, and even the slightest touch can cause her to develop painful blisters. She’s Ireland’s oldest surviving person with the condition, and needs to wear bandages over 80% of her body.

Farrell decided to raise money for people with EB after seeing the tough impact it had on Fogarty’s life, but he was always inspired by how she kept such a positive attitude despite everything. “I have known Emma for many years and she epitomizes bravery, she is what courage and pure determination are all about,” he said after the run. “That run was nothing compared to the pain she is forced to endure every single day, even though she doesn’t show it.”

Farrell finished the run in a time of 4 hours 6 minutes 45 seconds, and gently placed a marathon medal over Fogarty’s shoulders. Debra Ireland’s chief executive, Jimmy Fearon, told local radio, “The marathon generated unbelievable publicity for us as a small organization.” He said EB was often described as “the worst condition you’ve never heard of.” The charity plans to use the funds raised to expand family support services, including home visits and daily or bi-daily bandaging.

