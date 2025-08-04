Home / Inspiring

Colin Farrell Completes Dublin Marathon While Pushing His Friend in a Wheelchair

By Emma Taggart on August 4, 2025

In October 2024, Irish actor Colin Farrell ran the Dublin Marathon and pushed his friend, Emma Fogarty, in a wheelchair for the final stretch. Fogarty lives with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare and incurable skin condition often called “butterfly skin” due to its extreme fragility, causing the skin to blister easily. Farrell’s act of solidarity helped raise €774,000 (around $895,500) for Debra Ireland, a charity that supports people with EB.

Farrell pushed 40-year-old Fogarty for the last 4 kilometers (approximately 2.49 miles) of the marathon—1 kilometer for each decade she has lived with the condition. Fogarty was born without skin on her left foot and right arm, and even the slightest touch can cause her to develop painful blisters. She’s Ireland’s oldest surviving person with the condition, and needs to wear bandages over 80% of her body.

Farrell decided to raise money for people with EB after seeing the tough impact it had on Fogarty’s life, but he was always inspired by how she kept such a positive attitude despite everything. “I have known Emma for many years and she epitomizes bravery, she is what courage and pure determination are all about,” he said after the run. “That run was nothing compared to the pain she is forced to endure every single day, even though she doesn’t show it.”

Farrell finished the run in a time of 4 hours 6 minutes 45 seconds, and gently placed a marathon medal over Fogarty’s shoulders. Debra Ireland’s chief executive, Jimmy Fearon, told local radio, “The marathon generated unbelievable publicity for us as a small organization.” He said EB was often described as “the worst condition you’ve never heard of.” The charity plans to use the funds raised to expand family support services, including home visits and daily or bi-daily bandaging.

Watch Farrell and Fogarty complete the marathon together in the video above.

Debra Ireland: Website | Facebook 

Source: Colin Farrell’s Dublin marathon run raises €774,000 for charity

Related Articles:

88-Year-Old Athens Marathon Runner Inspires Belief That “We Can All Do It”

Teen With Down’s Syndrome Sets World Record at the London Marathon

Rick Hoyt, Who Finished 32 Boston Marathons With His Father Pushing His Wheelchair, Has Died at 61

Struggling London Marathon Runner Gets Help From Fellow Athletes To Finish the Race

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

96-Year-Old Who Learned To Read Late in Life Earned a Near-Perfect Score in Her First-Ever Exam
Engineer Fixes and Installs Free Pay Phones in Parts of Rural Vermont Without Cell Service
World’s Richest Woman Opens Medical School With Free Tuition To Help Underserved Communities
Man Sells His Ferrari To Build a Shelter for Dogs With Trauma
18-Year-Old With Autism Spends Free Time Picking up Trash To Keep His City Clean
High School “Loner” Paints Stunning Portraits To Reconnect With Peers Before Graduation

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Kindergarteners Learn How To Sign “Happy Birthday” To Celebrate Beloved Custodian Who Is Deaf
Olivia Rodrigo’s Guitarist Reveals the Singer Paid for Everyone on Her Tour To Go Therapy
You Can “Rent a Grandma” in Japan To Learn How To Cook and Break up With a Boyfriend
Lewis Capaldi Partners With Betterhelp To Donate 734,000 Hours of Free Therapy
High School Principal Handwrites a Personalized Letter to Each Graduating Student
Family Doctor With Cancer Receives Support From Baltimore Residents He Spent Decades Helping

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.