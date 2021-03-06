Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Ethereal Embroideries Stitched on Transparent Tulle Float In Wooden Hoops

By Margherita Cole on March 6, 2021
Tulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin Marchenko

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Is it floating in the air? That's the question you have to ask when viewing Russian textile artist Katerina Marchenko‘s ethereal tulle creations. She stitches surreal designs filled with colorful thread and shiny beads onto transparent fabric, creating the illusion that the embroidery hovers on its own.

Although she was always drawn to different artistic mediums, Marchenko only recently discovered embroidery. “A 2016 sewing course inspired me to create an embroidered tulle blouse, and the following year I took an embroidery course at Ecole Lesage School in Paris,” she tells My Modern Met. “I had a great desire to work with color, and this desire found itself in the embroidery.” Her illustrations feature an array of expressive stitches—from smooth black linework to thick patches of color that have a painterly quality to them. In this way, she renders dreamy depictions of gestural hands, chromatic eyes, mythological characters, and more.

“I think that creativity is something symbiotic, with which you are born, and it never leaves you,” Marchenko continues. “You just see the world in this special creative way, it also has an impact on everything you do. One hundred years from now I hope people will write about my work that these works were sincere, done with honesty. That I expressed my feelings, bad or good with my works, and wanted the world to be a little bit better with my art.”

You can purchase original embroidery creations via Marchenko's Etsy store and keep up to date with her latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

Russian artist Katerina Marchenko embroiders exquisite designs onto delicate tulle fabric.

Tulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin MarchenkoTulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin MarchenkoTulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin MarchenkoTulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin MarchenkoTulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin MarchenkoTulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin MarchenkoTulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin MarchenkoTulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin MarchenkoTulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin MarchenkoTulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin MarchenkoTulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin MarchenkoTulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin MarchenkoTulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin MarchenkoTulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin MarchenkoTulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin MarchenkoTulle Embroidery Art by Kathrin Marchenko

Watch these videos for more insight into Marchenko's creative process:

Katerina Marchenko: Etsy | Website | Instagram | Behance

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Katerina Marchenko.

Related Articles:

Beautiful Embroidery Captures Stunning Star Trails With Shimmering Beads

Enchanting Embroidery Recreates the House From ‘Up’ With Colorful Pom-Poms

Artist Transforms Dried Leaves With Embroidery as a Way to Reconnect With Nature

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Picturesque Embroideries Capture the Dreamlike Quality of Charming Towns
12 Online Embroidery Classes That Make It Easy to Learn Creative Stitching of All Kinds
Beautiful Embroidery Captures Stunning Star Trails With Shimmering Beads
Tiny Embroidered Landscapes Look Like Mini Framed Paintings Bursting With Color
Miniature Dollhouse Cushions Meticulously Embroidered in Extraordinary Detail
3D Embroideries Recreate the Lush Beauty of Nature With an Enchanting Twist

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Transforms Dried Leaves With Embroidery as a Way to Reconnect With Nature
Enchanting Embroidery Recreates the House From ‘Up’ With Colorful Pom-Poms
Best of 2020: The Most Imaginative Embroidery Art of the Year
3D Landscape Embroidery Captures Colorful Aerial Views of Rural England
Bees Become Creative Collaborators by Helping Complete This Artist’s Embroideries
Beautiful Double-Sided Hand-Stitched Silk Fans Made by Traditional Embroiderers in Rural China

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.