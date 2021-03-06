Is it floating in the air? That's the question you have to ask when viewing Russian textile artist Katerina Marchenko‘s ethereal tulle creations. She stitches surreal designs filled with colorful thread and shiny beads onto transparent fabric, creating the illusion that the embroidery hovers on its own.

Although she was always drawn to different artistic mediums, Marchenko only recently discovered embroidery. “A 2016 sewing course inspired me to create an embroidered tulle blouse, and the following year I took an embroidery course at Ecole Lesage School in Paris,” she tells My Modern Met. “I had a great desire to work with color, and this desire found itself in the embroidery.” Her illustrations feature an array of expressive stitches—from smooth black linework to thick patches of color that have a painterly quality to them. In this way, she renders dreamy depictions of gestural hands, chromatic eyes, mythological characters, and more.

“I think that creativity is something symbiotic, with which you are born, and it never leaves you,” Marchenko continues. “You just see the world in this special creative way, it also has an impact on everything you do. One hundred years from now I hope people will write about my work that these works were sincere, done with honesty. That I expressed my feelings, bad or good with my works, and wanted the world to be a little bit better with my art.”

You can purchase original embroidery creations via Marchenko's Etsy store and keep up to date with her latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

Russian artist Katerina Marchenko embroiders exquisite designs onto delicate tulle fabric.

Watch these videos for more insight into Marchenko's creative process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Embroidery on tulle ♡ Мoscow (@kathrin_marchenko)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Embroidery on tulle ♡ Мoscow (@kathrin_marchenko)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Embroidery on tulle ♡ Мoscow (@kathrin_marchenko)

Katerina Marchenko: Etsy | Website | Instagram | Behance

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Katerina Marchenko.

