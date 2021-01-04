Research shows that spending time in nature is good for your health. Simply taking a walk in a forest can ease stress and help us think more clearly. In fact, in Japan, they have a term for doing just that—shinrin-yoku, or “forest bathing.” It gets its name from the metaphoric way one can bathe in the forest atmosphere. This means experiencing the forest through our five senses. From simply looking at the beauty of the environment to smelling the scent of the trees, woodlands provide a full sensory adventure. However, one of the most powerful benefits of the forest is how it sounds. And thanks to tree.fm, you can listen to the relaxing sounds of nature from the comfort of your home.

Although nothing beats actually being in the forest, the current pandemic limits how we spend our time outdoors. That’s why the makers behind tree.fm started collecting the sounds of real forests and uploading them online. “People around the world recorded the sounds of their forests, so you can escape into nature, while in lockdown or unable to travel,” they say. “Use this site to chill, meditate, or do some digital shinrin-yoku.”

From the Black Forest in Germany to Kotori no Mori (forest for birds) in Japan, there are countless soundscapes available to listen to at any time for free. Each audio recording is provided by an individual who recorded and uploaded it to the open source sound library, Sounds of the Forest. Tree.fm comprised the collection into an easy-to-use website, where users can simply click through as many forests as they like. You’ll be instantly transported into the tranquil environments, full of bird songs and the sound of wind whispering across branches.

Tree.fm also partnered with Ecosia, a search engine that donates at least 80% of its profits to non-profit organizations that focus on reforestation. Just click the “plant some trees” button to be brought to the Ecosia site, where you can choose a tree-planting cause close to your heart. “Why not help to grow what keeps us alive?” Tree.fm asks. “Wildfires, governments, and corporations are still destroying our forests. Our grandchildren should have trees to climb. So let's take some action.”

Ready to relax? Check out tree.fm here.

