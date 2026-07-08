NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Confirms a Record-Setting $323 Million for Culture in the City

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the City Council have agreed to provide record-level funding to the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA). The city government will give $323.8 million to DCLA as part of its Fiscal Year 2027 budget. This is an increase of $24.2 million from 2026, a previous high, and $107 million more than the City Council’s Preliminary Financial Plan from March 2026.

So, what does the DCLA do? One thing it does is administer public funding to many art institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the American Museum of Natural History, the Brooklyn Museum, the Queens Museum, and the New York Botanical Garden.

The funding increase also establishes a special “Cultural Stability Fund” that will distribute $10 million annually through the 2029 fiscal year. Its purpose is “to assist eligible organizations experiencing unexpected or emergency circumstances,” and it was formed months after art leaders asked the City Council to create a resource for artists whose public art grants were in limbo under the Trump Administration.

Through this precedent-setting allocation, Mamdani and the City Council recognize the importance of supporting creatives in New York City. “They fill our streets, stages, galleries, and neighborhoods with art and ideas that draw people from around the world,” Mamdani told Hyperallergic in a statement. “But a crushing affordability crisis has threatened to drive out the very artists who have long defined life in this city.”

“My administration is proud to make a historic, record-level investment in New York City’s arts and cultural organizations,” Mamdani continued. “Because we believe the people who make this city what it is should be able to build their lives here.”

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