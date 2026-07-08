Home / Inspiring / Good News

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Confirms a Record-Setting $323 Million for Culture in the City

By Sara Barnes on July 8, 2026

Handshake agreement on a balanced $125.8 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 budget

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the City Council have agreed to provide record-level funding to the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA). The city government will give $323.8 million to DCLA as part of its Fiscal Year 2027 budget. This is an increase of $24.2 million from 2026, a previous high, and $107 million more than the City Council’s Preliminary Financial Plan from March 2026.

So, what does the DCLA do? One thing it does is administer public funding to many art institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the American Museum of Natural History, the Brooklyn Museum, the Queens Museum, and the New York Botanical Garden.

The funding increase also establishes a special “Cultural Stability Fund” that will distribute $10 million annually through the 2029 fiscal year. Its purpose is “to assist eligible organizations experiencing unexpected or emergency circumstances,” and it was formed months after art leaders asked the City Council to create a resource for artists whose public art grants were in limbo under the Trump Administration.

Through this precedent-setting allocation, Mamdani and the City Council recognize the importance of supporting creatives in New York City. “They fill our streets, stages, galleries, and neighborhoods with art and ideas that draw people from around the world,” Mamdani told Hyperallergic in a statement. “But a crushing affordability crisis has threatened to drive out the very artists who have long defined life in this city.”

“My administration is proud to make a historic, record-level investment in New York City’s arts and cultural organizations,” Mamdani continued. “Because we believe the people who make this city what it is should be able to build their lives here.”

Source: NYC Mayor Mamdani Approves Record $323M Funding for Culture

Related Articles:

Immersive ‘Balloon Museum’ Lands a Permanent Home and New Exhibition in NYC

Massive Pigeon Sculpture Perched on the High Line Overlooks NYC

Stroll Through the Fascinating Design History of NYC’s Iconic Central Park

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This New Law Could Finally Give Artists Legal Protection Against AI Theft
France Is the First Country in the World To Ban Supermarkets From Wasting Food
Deadmau5 Helps Rescue 27 Cats in Canada by Donating $30,000 for Their Care Costs
Military Sister Surprises Brother at His High School Graduation After Being Gone His Senior Year
Woman Crochets Over 100 Baby Blankets for the Hospital That Saved Her Eyesight
6-Year-Old Super Fan Draws 100th Animal for David Attenborough’s 100th Birthday

More on My Modern Met

Here’s How the Beloved Sir David Attenborough Celebrated His 100th Birthday
Coffee Shop Regulars Support Autistic Co-Owner With $1,400 After Tip Jar Theft
First Venue Solely Dedicated to Pioneering Artist Ruth Asawa Will Open This Spring
Public Libraries Can Order Any Book in the World, Often for Less Than $5
Former Hospital Janitor Is Now About To Be a Doctor at That Same Hospital
Restaurant Offers Free Oysters to Any 80-Year-Old Dining With Their Dad, So This Guy Showed up With His 99-Year-Old Dad

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.