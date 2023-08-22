Watch Freediver Alexey Molchanov Set Two New World Records

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexey Molchanov & Freediving (@alexeymolchanov)

Expert freedivers make the sport look like they're easily gliding through the water; but in actuality, it takes a lot of energy to preserve oxygen and find balance underwater. Alexey Molchanov, one of the best freedivers in the world, seems to have perfected this. Recently, this skilled athlete set two new world records at a competition in the Bahamas. His feats were luckily captured on video, and the footage is thrilling despite the apparent calmness of this particular discipline.

Molchanov's new records include a free immersion (FIM) dive and a constant weight apnea (CWT) dive. The FIM dive requires the freediver to descend and ascend only by pulling on a guide rope, no propulsion equipment allowed (including fins). Molchanov accomplished this dive, reaching a depth of 442 feet in four minutes and 42 seconds. For the CWT dive, divers are allowed a monofin and weight belt to dive and return to the surface, no guide rope permitted. This challenge took Molchanov four minutes and 13 seconds to reach a depth of 442 feet.

The footage of the dives, posted by VB Freediving, show Molchanov completely focused yet relaxed as he gets ready to go underwater. With a swift motion, he dives right in. As the seconds go by, he goes further down and farther away from the surface. On top of the depth, the stillness of his body is what makes watching this video a nail-bitting experience, even if you know how it ends.

Molchanov's ascent to the surface is equally thrilling. Not only does he have to calculate how much oxygen he has left, but he also has to keep himself safe as he deals with changes in pressure. Once he is out, you can see him gasping for air. Fortunately, once he has caught his breath, a big smile takes over his face, as his peers congratulate him for his feat.

Scroll down to see the impressive dives for yourself. To stay up to date with Molchanov's record-breaking dives, you can follow him on Instagram. To watch more freediving videos, makes sure to visit VB Freediving's YouTube channel.

