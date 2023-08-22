Home / Sports

Watch Freediver Alexey Molchanov Set Two New World Records

By Regina Sienra on August 22, 2023

Expert freedivers make the sport look like they're easily gliding through the water; but in actuality, it takes a lot of energy to preserve oxygen and find balance underwater. Alexey Molchanov, one of the best freedivers in the world, seems to have perfected this. Recently, this skilled athlete set two new world records at a competition in the Bahamas. His feats were luckily captured on video, and the footage is thrilling despite the apparent calmness of this particular discipline.

Molchanov's new records include a free immersion (FIM) dive and a constant weight apnea (CWT) dive. The FIM dive requires the freediver to descend and ascend only by pulling on a guide rope, no propulsion equipment allowed (including fins). Molchanov accomplished this dive, reaching a depth of 442 feet in four minutes and 42 seconds. For the CWT dive, divers are allowed a monofin and weight belt to dive and return to the surface, no guide rope permitted. This challenge took Molchanov four minutes and 13 seconds to reach a depth of 442 feet.

The footage of the dives, posted by VB Freediving, show Molchanov completely focused yet relaxed as he gets ready to go underwater. With a swift motion, he dives right in. As the seconds go by, he goes further down and farther away from the surface. On top of the depth, the stillness of his body is what makes watching this video a nail-bitting experience, even if you know how it ends.

Molchanov's ascent to the surface is equally thrilling. Not only does he have to calculate how much oxygen he has left, but he also has to keep himself safe as he deals with changes in pressure. Once he is out, you can see him gasping for air. Fortunately, once he has caught his breath, a big smile takes over his face, as his peers congratulate him for his feat.

Scroll down to see the impressive dives for yourself. To stay up to date with Molchanov's record-breaking dives, you can follow him on Instagram. To watch more freediving videos, makes sure to visit VB Freediving's YouTube channel.

Alexey Molchanov is one of the best freedivers in the world.

And now he has set two new world records at a competition in the Bahamas.

His feats were captured on video, and the footage is thrilling despite the apparent calmness of this particular discipline.

Alexey Molchanov: Instagram | Facebook 
h/t: [Kottke]

Related Articles:

Champion Freediver Shows Incredible Oceans He Explores on Just One Breath of Air

Artistic Swimmer Recreates Wednesday’s Iconic Dance Routine Underwater

Interview: Street Artist Learns Freediving to Paint Underwater on Artificial Reefs

Interview: Breathtaking Images of Underwater Life Captured by Freediving Photographers

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Woman Performs a Fiery Version of the Traditional Sama Dance
24 Dynamic Winners of the World Sports Photography Awards
Trail Camera Catches a Sloth Surprisingly Fighting off the Attack of an Ocelot
Hypnotic Timelapse Shows What Happens to Cigarettes in Soil for a Year
Energetic Teacher Makes Physics Accessible and Fun in Insightful Series of Educational Videos
Guitarist Asks Stranger To Sing With Him and Is Shocked by His Amazing Performance

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Phillies Baseball Player Helps Young Boy Find His Family Before the Game
Two Men on a Boat Rescue an Owl 20 Miles Away From Shore
Soccer Fan Takes His Blind Friend to the Stadium and Describes the Whole Match to Him
Massive 3D Barbie Steps Out of Her Box Next to the Burj Khalifa in Viral Video
Magic Johnson Gets Teary-Eyed as He Makes History by Becoming an NFL Team Owner
Watch a Helicopter Pilot Recover an RC Plane in This Thrilling Video

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.