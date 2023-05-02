Home / Dance

Artistic Swimmer Recreates Wednesday’s Iconic Dance Routine Underwater

By Regina Sienra on May 2, 2023
Screenshots of video showing artistic swimmer recreating the "Wednesday" dance

Photo: Screenshot from Instagram

Netflix’s Wednesday became an instant hit when it dropped back in November 2022. While it captured the public's attention as a whole, a particular moment was so memorable that it took on a life of its own: the iconic Wednesday dance from the fourth episode. The quirky choreography went to inspire thousands of tributes and versions across multiple mediums, from a cosplayer nailing the dance to a figure skater presenting a Wednesday-inspired routine on ice. Now, an even more impressive recreation has caught our eye. Unlike the rest we've seen, this one takes place underwater.

Kristina Makushenko is a Miami-based freediver and underwater dancer. While most people associate these talents with synchronized swimming, Makushenko goes beyond, pushing the creative possibilities of choreography below the surface. After posting some seriously impressive routines, her fans called for her to recreate the Wednesday dance. The talented dancer went along with it, displaying her creativity and making the most out of this unique environment in a mesmerizing video. To make it easier for her followers to compare the results, the dancer posted her performance right under a clip of the original.

Since dancing underwater makes movements more fluid than they are on land, Makushenko's choreography looks even more dramatic and volatile than the original. Moreover, the gravity-defying quality of her setting allows the dancer to go deeper and bigger in the parts in which the character's knees are locked. The original dance was already quite theatrical, yet the underwater version goes even further.

Despite the clear abilities of Makushenko to recreate and push the choreography to the limit, the water can sometimes play against her. “This dress was [too] floaty, so I had some trouble moving in it,” she wrote on Instagram. The video features some cuts when the skirt of the dress has lost its shape so much so that it no longer resembles the one worn by Wednesday Addams. After having to stop several times to put it back down and adapting to a different pool than the one she regularly practices at, the dancer reported that it took her four hours to film this choreography.

Makushenko's effort definitely paid off. Not only is her performance impressive, but it quickly went viral and gained her a lot of praise. People in the comments not only compared her to a mermaid, but also praised her ability to move around in heels underwater, reminding others that everything done in a pool takes a lot more effort.

This is far from the only choreography Makushenko has tackled. She also offered her take on Rihanna's Super Bowl performance, as well recreating the creepy doll dance of M3GAN. On top of that, she has also recorded some mind-bending videos, like one in which she seems to walk up an invisible staircase.

To stay up to date with Mkusgeko and her underwater dancing, you can follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

This is Kristina Makushenko, a Miami-based freediver and underwater dancer.

She performed an underwater rendition of the iconic Wednesday dance, and the result is mesmerizing.

Makushenko has also  recreated Rihanna's Super Bowl performance…

…and the creepy doll dance from M3GAN.

Kristina Makushenko: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok
h/t: [Upworthy]

Related Articles:

Gwendoline Christie Says Her ‘Wednesday’ Role Is the First Time She Felt Beautiful on Screen

Why You Never See Wednesday Addams Blinking in the “Wednesday” Netflix Show

How Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Made a Disembodied Hand Through Practical Effects

Creative Cosplayer Will Make You Laugh With “Low Cost” Costumes of Pop Culture Characters

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer’s Aerial Photos Give a New Perspective on the Art of Ballet
Watch a Young Cellist Successfully Complete One of the Hardest Cello Pieces Ever
Man Rescues Trapped Sea Turtle That Became Tangled in Tree Roots on Her Way to Lay Eggs
Watch a Trumpeter Play Fire in a Classic Physics Experiments That Lets Us “See Sound”
TikToker Reveals Potato Peeler Hack to Make the Most Out of the Common Kitchen Tool
Video Shows the Moment Before Lightning Strikes and How Lightning Rods Work to Protect Us

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch an Elephant Take Advantage of an “Elephant Crossing” Sign in Thailand to Steal a Snack From a Truck
Headcam Captures Skier Finding Snowboarder Stuck Head Down in the Snow and Saving His Life
Boy Gifts His Dad a Shirt He Sewed Himself and the Heartwarming Reaction Has Gone Viral
Iowa Player Caitlin Clark Registers the First 40-Point Triple-Double in NCAA Tournament History
Video of a Strawberry Under a Microscope Will Make Sure You Never Forget to Wash the Fruit Ever Again
10-Year-Old Boy Gets Colorblind Glasses for His Birthday and Has the Most Wholesome Reaction

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.