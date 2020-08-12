Open This Pocket-Sized Frida Kahlo Book for Inspirational Quotes on Love, Life, and Art

Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was one of the most influential figures of the 20th century, both as an artist and a feminist icon. Her expressive and deeply personal self-portraits—replete with symbolism—told the story of her passionate life. Now, you can learn more about the Surrealist painter with the help of the Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom book.

This darling green hardcover includes an assemblage of some of the artist's most enduring quotes on love, style, life, art, and more. Each page features Frida's words and a minimalist frame of select flowers. “There's nothing more precious than laughter” and “It is not worthwhile to leave this world without having had a little fun in life” are just two of Frida Kahlo's quotes that you'll find inside the book. Plus, at about 4.5″ x 5.5″, this tiny novel makes the perfect companion for all of your creative expeditions. Gift this precious book to the artist in your life for a daily dose of inspiration.

This precious little book includes an assemblage of artist Frida Kahlo's quotes on love, style, life, and art.

