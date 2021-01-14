75 Funny Valentine’s Day Cards That’ll Make That Special Someone Smile

With Valentine's Day sneaking up, it's time to start thinking about the perfect card to give to that special someone. Sure, chocolate and roses are old classics, but often it's the card included that makes the lasting impression.

So, what's the best route to take? Heartfelt and sweet? Romantic and sexy? Or something to get your mate chuckling? If you ask us, humor is one of the best ways to someone's heart and a funny valentine is more than just a song.

Luckily, funny Valentine's Day cards are all the rage and there's something for everyone, whatever your situation. From clever puns to humorous cards for modern-day love, the options are endless.

To save you the trouble of searching, we've curated a list of 75 witty Valentine's that will leave you—and your significant other—laughing.

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

25+ Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for that Special Someone

Witty Valentine's Day Cards Help Profess Your Love in a Hilariously Clever Way

Guy Makes Adorable Pug His Valentine in a Quirky Couples Photo Shoot