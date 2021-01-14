Home / Funny

75 Funny Valentine’s Day Cards That’ll Make That Special Someone Smile

By My Modern Met Team on January 13, 2021
Funny Valentines Day Card

With Valentine's Day sneaking up, it's time to start thinking about the perfect card to give to that special someone. Sure, chocolate and roses are old classics, but often it's the card included that makes the lasting impression.

So, what's the best route to take? Heartfelt and sweet? Romantic and sexy? Or something to get your mate chuckling? If you ask us, humor is one of the best ways to someone's heart and a funny valentine is more than just a song.

Luckily, funny Valentine's Day cards are all the rage and there's something for everyone, whatever your situation. From clever puns to humorous cards for modern-day love, the options are endless.

To save you the trouble of searching, we've curated a list of 75 witty Valentine's that will leave you—and your significant other—laughing.

 

Funny Valentines Funny Valentines Day Cards Valentine Cards Funny Valentine Funny Valentine Cards Valentines Day Funny Cheesy Valentines Day Cards Hilarious Valentines Day Cards Funny Valentines Day Card

AvEHdesigns | $4.50

 

 

 

 

Funny Valentines Funny Valentines Day Cards Valentine Cards Funny Valentine Funny Valentine Cards Valentines Day Funny Cheesy Valentines Day Cards Hilarious Valentines Day Cards Funny Valentines Day Card

Leah Doguet | $14.39+ (Set of 3)

 

 

 

 

Funny Valentines Funny Valentines Day Cards Valentine Cards Funny Valentine Funny Valentine Cards Valentines Day Funny Cheesy Valentines Day Cards Hilarious Valentines Day Cards Funny Valentines Day Card

Sophie Corrigan | $14.39 (Set of 3)

 

 

 

 

Funny Valentines Day Card

chalk scribe | $5.25

 

Funny Valentine Cards

Notsniw | $14.39 (Set of 3)

 

 

 

Quirky Valentines day Cards

claireclose | $3.20

 

Pop Up Valentine's Day Cards

Ladyfingers Letterpress | $9

 

Funny Valentine's Day Card

PattieJansen | $6+

 

Funny Valentine's Day Card

TurtlesSoup | $4.50

 

Funny Valentine's Day Cards

Rumble Cards | $4.26

 

 

 

Pun Valentine Card

ClassyCardsCreative | $4.78

 

Valentine's Day Card

3XUdesign | $6.99

 

Funny Valentine Card

Quagorsky | $4.50+

 

Cut Paper Valentine's Day Card

EHdesignStore | $10.93

 

Online Dating Card

DarwinDesignsCards | $4.65

 

Funny Valentine's Day Card

PostLoveDesigns | $2.85

 

 

Funny Greeting Card

Ladyfingers Letterpress | $6

 

 

 

 

 

Funny Valentines Funny Valentines Day Cards Valentine Cards Funny Valentine Funny Valentine Cards Valentines Day Funny Cheesy Valentines Day Cards Hilarious Valentines Day Cards Funny Valentines Day Card

David Olenick | 14.39 (Set of 3)

 

Funny Valentines Funny Valentines Day Cards Valentine Cards Funny Valentine Funny Valentine Cards Valentines Day Funny Cheesy Valentines Day Cards Hilarious Valentines Day Cards Funny Valentines Day Card

A Little Leafy | 14.39 (Set of 3)

 

 

 

Funny Valentines Funny Valentines Day Cards Valentine Cards Funny Valentine Funny Valentine Cards Valentines Day Funny Cheesy Valentines Day Cards Hilarious Valentines Day Cards Funny Valentines Day Card

I Love Doodle | $14.39 (Set of 3)

 

Funny Valentines Funny Valentines Day Cards Valentine Cards Funny Valentine Funny Valentine Cards Valentines Day Funny Cheesy Valentines Day Cards Hilarious Valentines Day Cards Funny Valentines Day Card

CharmArtStudio | $14.39 (Set of 3)

 

 

 

Clever Valentine's Day Cards

Foggish | $4.56

 

 

 

 

 

Funny Valentines Funny Valentines Day Cards Valentine Cards Funny Valentine Funny Valentine Cards Valentines Day Funny Cheesy Valentines Day Cards Hilarious Valentines Day Cards Funny Valentines Day Card

SiouxAlice | $3.35

 

 

 

 

 

Funny Valentines Cards

minniemorisart | $14.39 (Set of 3)

 

 

Funny Valentines Funny Valentines Day Cards Valentine Cards Funny Valentine Funny Valentine Cards Valentines Day Funny Cheesy Valentines Day Cards Hilarious Valentines Day Cards Funny Valentines Day Card

MrsBestCo | $4.26+

 

 

 

Quirky Valentine's Day Cards

Gingiber | $4.59

 

 

 

Quirky Valentine's Day Cards

Momo & Boo | $4.27

 

 

 

 

Funny Valentine's Day Cards

Yeppie Paper | $4.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

Funny Valentine's Day Cards

Iejvxr | $5

 

 

 

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.