Japanese designer Takahiro Miyashita has created a luxury speaker that is an homage to an iconic piece of architecture and Brutalist design. Crafted from high-performance polycarbonate resin, the sculptural speaker looks like a block of concrete being chiseled away to reveal the Flatiron Building.

Rich in detail, The Soloist Sounds will surely be a conversation starter. While it's a visual stunner, it's also a top-notch sound system. Seven speakers are hidden within the sculpture, with a total output of 2000 W. The second edition of the nearly 4-foot-tall speaker was released in select Soloist stores and online in Japan. Even with a $6,000 price tag, the luxury speaker quickly sold out.

Given the unique design and quality of the speaker, this should come as no surprise. Anyone who is a lover of design, music, and architecture would clamor for The Soloist Sounds to take a prized place in their living room. Here's hoping that Miyashita will organize a third release and, if we're lucky, we can only hope that it will be available worldwide this time.

The Soloist Sounds is a unique speaker disguised as a Brutalist sculpture.

Though it's made from resin, the speaker looks like a block of concrete being chiseled away to reveal the Flatiron Building.

The sculpture stands at nearly 4 feet and has seven speakers hidden within.

This second edition of The Soloist Sounds was available in Japan and has already sold out.

