Designer Reimagines New York’s Flatiron Building as a Luxury Speaker

By Jessica Stewart on February 8, 2024

The Soloist Sound by Takahiro Miyashita

Japanese designer Takahiro Miyashita has created a luxury speaker that is an homage to an iconic piece of architecture and Brutalist design. Crafted from high-performance polycarbonate resin, the sculptural speaker looks like a block of concrete being chiseled away to reveal the Flatiron Building.

Rich in detail, The Soloist Sounds will surely be a conversation starter. While it's a visual stunner, it's also a top-notch sound system. Seven speakers are hidden within the sculpture, with a total output of 2000 W. The second edition of the nearly 4-foot-tall speaker was released in select Soloist stores and online in Japan. Even with a $6,000 price tag, the luxury speaker quickly sold out.

Given the unique design and quality of the speaker, this should come as no surprise. Anyone who is a lover of design, music, and architecture would clamor for The Soloist Sounds to take a prized place in their living room. Here's hoping that Miyashita will organize a third release and, if we're lucky, we can only hope that it will be available worldwide this time.

The Soloist Sounds is a unique speaker disguised as a Brutalist sculpture.

The Soloist Sound by Takahiro Miyashita

The Soloist Sound by Takahiro Miyashita

The Soloist Sound by Takahiro Miyashita

Though it's made from resin, the speaker looks like a block of concrete being chiseled away to reveal the Flatiron Building.

The Soloist Sound by Takahiro Miyashita

The Soloist Sound by Takahiro Miyashita

The Soloist Sound by Takahiro Miyashita

The sculpture stands at nearly 4 feet and has seven speakers hidden within.

The Soloist Sound by Takahiro Miyashita

The Soloist Sound by Takahiro Miyashita

This second edition of The Soloist Sounds was available in Japan and has already sold out.

The Soloist Sound by Takahiro Miyashita

The Soloist Sound by Takahiro Miyashita

Takahiro Miyashita: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Fred Galloway.

