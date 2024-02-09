Home / Animals / Cats

Watch This Adorable Cat Say “Buongiorno” to a Woman in Italy

By Regina Sienra on February 9, 2024
@francescandloves Il BUONgiorno di Paulo #pets #catsoftiktok #gattocheparla #paulosuperstar ♬ suono originale – MyPets

In many places, especially in small towns, it is common for people to greet everyone they come across, even those they don't know. For one woman in Italy, this included saying hello to a cat in the street. But much to her surprise—and that of the world—the kitty replied, “buongiorno,” to her. Or so it seems.

The video, which has been shared across multiple social media platforms, shows a woman named Francesca cheerily says, “buongiorno,” to a cat named Paulo, who is seen eating his meal on the sidewalk. Without missing a beat, the kitty looks up from his plate and lets out a meow with the same rhythm and structure as the “buongiorno” he just heard. Did he simply know how to reply from all the time he has listened to that word? The woman is delighted, saying, “Did you just say, ‘Good morning' to me?” and gets up close to the cat, who happily stretches and goes on with his day. The “buongiorno cat” has since gone viral and even become a meme, especially amongst Italians who have claimed Paulo as one of their own.

As surprising as this wholesome interaction is, it isn't even the first animal that “speaks” Italian that we've heard of. Last year, a husky dog made waves for barking with a distinctively Italian accent, seemingly picking it up from its humans. Despite how fun it is, this seems to be part of a larger scientific phenomenon. According to a study conducted in the UK, dogs copying regional accents is a common occurrence. The researchers came to this conclusion after listening to recordings of dogs' barks and growls that had been submitted to a panel, where they found variations from area to area. This may be true for the cat, which not only makes it super adorable, but also quite polite. Good morning to you too, kitty!

Watch as a woman in Italy says, “buongiorno,” to a cat, and without missing a beat, the kitty looks up and lets out a meow that sounds exactly like “buongiorno.”

Paulo the cat has since gone viral and become a meme for identifying Italian cats.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LIONFIELD (@lionfieldmusic)

Related Articles:

Ballet Dancers Pair up With Shelter Dogs and Cats To Help Them Get Adopted

Adorable New Addition to Utah Zoo Is Also World’s Deadliest Cat

Cats Who Joined Tough Street Gangs Show Off Their Bling in These Funny AI-Generated Images

Researchers Find That Cats Have Nearly 300 Different Facial Expressions

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Poetically Eye-Opening Look at What Winter Looks Like at Yellowstone National Park
Videographer Shares Nerve-Wracking Footage of His Drone Crashing Into an Icelandic Volcano
Funny Video Series Imagines What It Would Be Like if Fonts Could Talk to Each Other
Hypnotic Timelapse Captures 300 Days of a Pine Tree’s Growth in Under 2 Minutes
Fascinating Video Shows Man Getting a Perm To Achieve a Curly Mustache
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Ends in Controversy After Contestant Appears To Say the Right Answer

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ballet Dancers Pair up With Shelter Dogs and Cats To Help Them Get Adopted
Watch Revealing GoPro Footage Shot by Cyclist on Streets of Pyongyang, North Korea
Tilt Shift Video Shows How This Technique Turns the World Into an Adorable Miniature Model
Mother and Son Perform an Unexpected Dance Routine at His Wedding
Adorable New Addition to Utah Zoo Is Also World’s Deadliest Cat
Cats Who Joined Tough Street Gangs Show Off Their Bling in These Funny AI-Generated Images

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.