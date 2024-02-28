Home / Funny

Weatherman Sneaks Heavy Metal Lyrics by Disturbed Into His Live TV Forecast

By Regina Sienra on February 28, 2024

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Adam Krueger (@weatheradam)

Weatherman Adam Krueger has won the hearts of music fans by cleverly inserting lyrics into his live TV forecasts. Working based on fan suggestions, he gets many requests from pop music fans. Recently, one of his latest attempts showed no genre is out of his reach. Krueger tried his hand at sneaking lyrics from the heavy metal act Disturbed, impressing even the members of the band.

After taking a request for Metallica's “Enter Sandman,” a lot of metalheads began following Krueger and asked him to include their favorite bands. Looking at the upcoming weather for the Houston area, where he is based, Krueger got an idea. The region was expecting a big burst of cedar pollen, which sparks allergies in many people. And so he thought Disturbed's “Down with the Sickness,” one of their most famous songs, would be the perfect fit.

In the clip, Krueger can be seen driving to work as he vibes to the heavy metal track. Once in front of his trusty green screen, the fun beings. Committed to the bit, he even included the “ooh-wah ah-ah-ah” guttural sounds made by lead singer David Draiman.

After inserting lyrics from 200 songs in his weather report, Krueger is now a master of his craft. That's why he daringly found a way to sneak lyrics like “drowning this in my sea of loathing,” as well as “when silently in changes, violently it changes” to address the pollen and gusts of Arctic air.

Krueger has said that the ultimate compliment is for the band featured in a video to share it or comment on it. Luckily, this time the video made its way to Disturbed, who wrote, “Awesome,” along with some horn hand signs on Instagram, much to the delight of their fans.

To stay up to date with Krueger's latest weather-music mashups, make sure to follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

Krueger tried his hand at sneaking lyrics from heavy metal acts such as Disturbed and Metallica, with funny results.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Adam Krueger (@weatheradam)

Adam Krueger: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

Related Articles:

Metal Singer From ‘Disturbed’ Gets off Stage Mid-Concert to Comfort a Crying Child

Local Sportscaster Goes Viral for Cranky Winter Weather Report

Weatherman’s Cat Crashes His Home Broadcast and She’s Now a Beloved Co-Host

Dave Grohl Plays Metallica Cover With a Talented 10-Year-Old Fan

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Glowing Turntable Designed by Brian Eno Lights up in Different Colors as It Plays
Watch The Beatles Music Video Made of 1,300 Oil Paintings
Watch Post Malone Sing an Acoustic Version of “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl
Talented 9-Year-Old Violinist Joins Pianist for Impromptu Street Performance of ‘Carol of the Bells’
Watch a Trombone Player Perform a Goosebump-Inducing Solo That Surprises the Rest of the Band
Music Teacher Who Won a Grammy Says the Award Belongs to Her Students

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch This Adorable Cat Say “Buongiorno” to a Woman in Italy
Research Finds That Playing an Instrument or Singing Helps Keep Your Brain Healthy
Painting Made by All Four Members of The Beatles Sells for $1.7 Million at Auction
Tracy Chapman’s Rare Live Performance at Grammys Earns Outpouring of Love From the Audience
Funny Video Series Imagines What It Would Be Like if Fonts Could Talk to Each Other
Paul McCartney’s Photos Documenting The Beatles’ Rise to Stardom Coming to the Brooklyn Museum

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.