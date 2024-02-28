Weatherman Sneaks Heavy Metal Lyrics by Disturbed Into His Live TV Forecast

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Adam Krueger (@weatheradam)

Weatherman Adam Krueger has won the hearts of music fans by cleverly inserting lyrics into his live TV forecasts. Working based on fan suggestions, he gets many requests from pop music fans. Recently, one of his latest attempts showed no genre is out of his reach. Krueger tried his hand at sneaking lyrics from the heavy metal act Disturbed, impressing even the members of the band.

After taking a request for Metallica's “Enter Sandman,” a lot of metalheads began following Krueger and asked him to include their favorite bands. Looking at the upcoming weather for the Houston area, where he is based, Krueger got an idea. The region was expecting a big burst of cedar pollen, which sparks allergies in many people. And so he thought Disturbed's “Down with the Sickness,” one of their most famous songs, would be the perfect fit.

In the clip, Krueger can be seen driving to work as he vibes to the heavy metal track. Once in front of his trusty green screen, the fun beings. Committed to the bit, he even included the “ooh-wah ah-ah-ah” guttural sounds made by lead singer David Draiman.

After inserting lyrics from 200 songs in his weather report, Krueger is now a master of his craft. That's why he daringly found a way to sneak lyrics like “drowning this in my sea of loathing,” as well as “when silently in changes, violently it changes” to address the pollen and gusts of Arctic air.

Krueger has said that the ultimate compliment is for the band featured in a video to share it or comment on it. Luckily, this time the video made its way to Disturbed, who wrote, “Awesome,” along with some horn hand signs on Instagram, much to the delight of their fans.

To stay up to date with Krueger's latest weather-music mashups, make sure to follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

