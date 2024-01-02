Home / Design / Creative Products

These “Medic Bags” Have Everything Writers Need To Work on the Go

By Margherita Cole on January 2, 2024
Writing Set by Galen Leather Co

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

When it's time to travel, usually all of your supplies end up lost in a backpack or tote bag. This may work for some, but if you have many small items, or just prefer a bit more organization, resorting to a large piece of luggage can be a bit problematic. Turkish brand Galen Leather Company seeks to elevate the traveling experience with their line of high-quality leather bags. These beautiful, functional items have been thoughtfully designed to accommodate the needs of writers, students, or anyone who is working on the go.

Their Writer's Medic Bag is a particularly stand-out piece. Crafted from leather, its form takes inspiration from a traditional medic messenger bag and is adapted to suit the needs of writer's. On the outside, it resembles a rectangular backpack, with straps on the back to carry. Open the clasp and undo two flaps to find a set of compartments of various sizes, all suited to different needs. There are several slots for pens or pencils, pockets for small notebooks, rulers, or your phone; card slots for those who don't want to take a wallet; and a large compartment that can fit laptops, notebooks, or both.

Galen also makes smaller items that are suited to people who pack light. Their zippered pen cases have several holders to carry the pens of your choice; and similarly, their zippered leather notebook cases can protect your journals from rattling around in your bag. “Our journal covers and writing sets will transport you back to a time where no traveler would dare leave on a journey without a leather-bound notepad and ink pen to jot down their thoughts and memories,” Galen writes on their website. Certainly, these beautiful leather bags evoke a sense of nostalgia for intentional items made to last.

Scroll down to see more amazing leather goods by Galen, and head over to their Etsy store to start shopping their collection.

Turkish brand Galen Leather Company creates beautiful leather bags and accessories.

Writing Set by Galen Leather Co

The Writer's Medic Bag is inspired by medic messenger bags and has compartments for pens, cards, and notebooks.

Writing Set by Galen Leather Co

Pen Set by Galen Leather Co

Galen also makes small leather goods for carrying small planners, pens, and cards.

Pen Set by Galen Leather Co

Pen Set by Galen Leather Co

All of their leather goods have been thoughtfully designed to suit people's needs.

Writing Set by Galen Leather Co

Writing Set by Galen Leather Co

Writing Set by Galen Leather Co

Writing Set by Galen Leather Co

Pen Set by Galen Leather Co

Galen Leather Co.: Website | Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Galen Leather Co.

Related Articles:

Artisan Transforms Old Leather Couches Into Stylish One-of-a-Kind Purses

Japanese Artisans Design Leather Handbags for Ultra-Specific Purposes

15 DIY Leather Craft Projects You Can Complete in a Day and the Tools You’ll Need To Get Started

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Fun Ceramic Whale Sculpture Can Hold Pencils and Flowers in Its Blowhole
People Are Buying This Dr. Pepper Candle That Smells Just Like the Fan-Favorite Soft Drink
34 Creative 2024 Calendars To Keep You Organized in the New Year
Biodegradable iPhone Covers You Can Plant in the Ground and Grow a Garden With When You’re Done With It
Mesmerizing Blueprint Poster Details the History of Disco Music
25 Gifts Under $25 That Are Thoughtfully Creative Without Breaking the Bank

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Portable Fire Pit Will Make Your Outdoor Trips Much Smoother
Keep Your Kitchen Clean With This Playful Mushroom Funnel
32 Artistic Calendars and Planners for 2024 That You Can Buy on Etsy
Best of 2023: 52 of the Most Creative Products Everyone Wanted This Year
33 Creative Products To Help Ring in the New Year in Style
27 Creative Gifts For People Who Love Math and Science

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.