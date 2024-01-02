These “Medic Bags” Have Everything Writers Need To Work on the Go

When it's time to travel, usually all of your supplies end up lost in a backpack or tote bag. This may work for some, but if you have many small items, or just prefer a bit more organization, resorting to a large piece of luggage can be a bit problematic. Turkish brand Galen Leather Company seeks to elevate the traveling experience with their line of high-quality leather bags. These beautiful, functional items have been thoughtfully designed to accommodate the needs of writers, students, or anyone who is working on the go.

Their Writer's Medic Bag is a particularly stand-out piece. Crafted from leather, its form takes inspiration from a traditional medic messenger bag and is adapted to suit the needs of writer's. On the outside, it resembles a rectangular backpack, with straps on the back to carry. Open the clasp and undo two flaps to find a set of compartments of various sizes, all suited to different needs. There are several slots for pens or pencils, pockets for small notebooks, rulers, or your phone; card slots for those who don't want to take a wallet; and a large compartment that can fit laptops, notebooks, or both.

Galen also makes smaller items that are suited to people who pack light. Their zippered pen cases have several holders to carry the pens of your choice; and similarly, their zippered leather notebook cases can protect your journals from rattling around in your bag. “Our journal covers and writing sets will transport you back to a time where no traveler would dare leave on a journey without a leather-bound notepad and ink pen to jot down their thoughts and memories,” Galen writes on their website. Certainly, these beautiful leather bags evoke a sense of nostalgia for intentional items made to last.

Scroll down to see more amazing leather goods by Galen, and head over to their Etsy store to start shopping their collection.

Turkish brand Galen Leather Company creates beautiful leather bags and accessories.

The Writer's Medic Bag is inspired by medic messenger bags and has compartments for pens, cards, and notebooks.

Galen also makes small leather goods for carrying small planners, pens, and cards.

All of their leather goods have been thoughtfully designed to suit people's needs.

Galen Leather Co.: Website | Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Galen Leather Co.

