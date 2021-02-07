15 DIY Leather Craft Projects You Can Complete in a Day and the Tools You’ll Need To Get Started

The history of leather crafting extends all the way back to prehistoric times—when early man used leather for clothing, shoes, and even shelters. We don’t depend on the smooth and durable material for survival anymore, yet it remains a major commodity to this day. Prized especially for its versatility, leather can be cut, dyed, painted, stamped, or molded to your heart’s content.

The options are truly endless as to how creative you can get with leather, which also makes it a great material for DIY projects. If you’ve ever wanted to try out leatherworking for yourself but were too intimidated, then these simple DIYs are the perfect place for you to get started. Requiring little to no prior skill or knowledge of the craft, each individual project can even be completed in a day or less.

Not sure what tools you’ll need? We’ve got you covered there as well. And, if you prefer a more animal-friendly material, you can also complete these easy projects with leather alternatives—such as PU leather or other vegan leathers.

Read on for a varied selection of DIY leatherworking projects and tutorials for both novices and experts alike.

Want to try leatherworking? Here are 15 DIY projects to get you started.

Wrap Around Leather Heart Ring

This cute little ring is ridiculously simple and probably one of the quickest leatherworking projects you'll ever find. It requires no sewing or tools, aside from a pair of scissors and a pen to trace the pattern. Find the instructions and downloadable pattern here.

DIY Leather Plant Hanger

This leather plant hanger is absolutely ingenious and offers another unique way to suspend your plant-babies in the air. Find out how to make one of your own here.

Leather Tassel Keychain

This stylish keychain is deceptively simple to make. With just a pair of scissors and some glue, you've got yourself a new accessory! Visit this crafting blog to find out how.

Leather Earrings

These earrings are a simple yet inventive way to make a statement. Creative Fashion Blog compiled the ultimate guide to crafting leather earrings of your own, so there's no need to wonder how it's done.

Leather Bird Ornament

These leather birdies are so cute and incredibly easy to make. Though they are used as an ornament originally, they would make for great keychains as well. There are no written instructions on how to make these, but this video makes the process very clear.

Leather Vase

Better Homes and Gardens never ceases to supply gorgeous DIYs that bring an eye-catching accent to any room. These clever vases are no exception, and they're not too hard to put together.

It's always best to have tissues handy, but now you can add a little style to the necessary staple with these gorgeous travel tissue pouches. Leather seems to elevate this functional item almost to the level of an accessory.

Leather Wallet This classic accessory is surprisingly easy to make. Though this project might be a little more advanced than the others on this list, it is still well within the reach of a beginner. Find the very detailed tutorial here. Leather Bag This project requires quite a bit of hand-sewing, but it is still quite simple—especially for such a stylish bag. People will be astonished to find out that you made it yourself.

Still need some tools to get started? Here are a few handy leather crafting tools and kits to help you out.

Rotary Cutter Tool

Self-Healing Cutting Mat

Cap Rivet Tool Set

Leather Hand Sewing Tools