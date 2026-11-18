You never know what could be hiding in someone’s closet. Earlier this year, a long-lost Georgia O’Keeffe painting was discovered in the closet of a woman’s Manhattan apartment, and was recently presented as part of Christie’s 20th Century Evening Sale in New York.

The 1930 painting, Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I, was estimated to be worth between $3 million and $5 million. On Nov. 17, it sold at auction for $4.8 million. It depicts the tan, green, and brown rolling mountains of New Mexico, using O’Keeffe’s signature sweeping curves that bring the viewer’s eye across the landscape. O’Keeffe first visited New Mexico in 1929 and it would continue to inspire her to paint throughout her career.

“This is a wonderful painting, a remarkable story, and extraordinary opportunity for collectors and the general public alike,” said Tylee Abbott, senior specialist and international director of American Art at Christie’s.

The discovery of the painting itself was just as remarkable. The owner of the work, who wished to remain anonymous, had invited her niece to her East Village apartment earlier this year to help go through her belongings. While the niece knew that her aunt was an art collector, she was shocked when the woman casually mentioned that she had an O’Keeffe in her front closet.

After digging through the closet, her niece found an old wooden box tucked behind dozens of coats. Inside was the 10-inch by 24-inch painting, complete with O’Keeffe’s signature on the original backboard. The painting had been a graduation gift to the owner when she earned her master’s degree in the 1960s. It was purchased by her mother for just $3,800 from O’Keeffe’s art dealer in Manhattan.

The painting hung on the wall of her apartment for over 20 years, until the owner grew worried after noticing that a guest was paying a little too much attention to it. She decided to tuck it away in its original box in the closet, where it remained hidden for decades.

Now, after spending decades out of sight, the painting is finally getting to see the light of day. The work was on public display at Christie’s New York, November 7-17, ahead of its appearance at the auction house’s 20th Century Evening Sale.

A long-lost Georgia O’Keeffe painting was found in a Manhattan art-collector’s closet, intact in it’s original box.

The 1930 painting titled Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I marks the beginning of O’Keeffe’s artistic fascination with the desert landscape of New Mexico.

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