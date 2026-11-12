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Lucas Museum Offers $2 Sandwiches and 25¢ Souvenirs To Keep It Affordable for All

By Regina Sienra on November 12, 2026
Mellody Hobson and George Lucas

Photo: Image Press Agency/Depositphotos

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has finally opened, after 17 years of work put into its creation by George Lucas and his wife, businesswoman Mellody Hobson. While it has drawn large crowds from all walks of life, its proud founders have not forgotten that for many, particularly students and low-income families, museum pricing can be high, resulting in some missing out on a lunch or a treat during a visit. As such, they’ve implemented a few measures to keep it budget-friendly for everyone.

The inspiration behind this lies in Hobson’s personal story. While today she is president and co-CEO of Ariel Investments, and a former chair of both DreamWorks and Starbucks, Hobson grew up in poverty. Her mother, a single parent of six, struggled to make ends meet, sometimes not even having enough money to pay the rent. As a result of this financial challenge, Hobson often found herself unable to afford any food as a kid on a field trip at a museum. These experiences marked her profoundly. In fact, it prompted the couple to create affordable options for all visitors to their museum, where the lobby café offers $2 grilled cheese sandwiches. These simply yet satisfying sandwiches are made with American and cheddar cheese melted together between slices of buttered Pullman bread.

“That was the directive from the founders, George and Mellody,” Katie Harel, the restaurant’s managing director, told Forbes, “who were adamant that there would be something affordable in the café for everyone. So everyone can eat something in the café for $2. Every single person.” In addition to the grilled cheese option, the museum café also offers a $3 peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Since no museum visit is complete without a trip to the gift shop, the Lucas Museum also offers some affordable souvenirs. The on-site shop sells 25¢ pencils listed as the Mellody Pencil. Part of the First Draft Collection, the stylish pencils include cheeky markings indicating how much of the pencil it would take to write a first, second, third, and final draft. The museum also offers a large selection of postcards for $2 each.

To plan your visit and book tickets, check out the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art website. To stay up to date with the museum, you can follow the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on Instagram.

George Lucas and his wife, businesswoman Mellody Hobson, implemented a few measures to make the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art budget-friendly for all visitors.

Mellody Hobson and George Lucas

Photo: Hufton Crow

The museum lobby café offers $2 grilled cheese sandwiches, while the on-site shop sells 25¢ souvenir pencils.

grilled cheese sandwich

Photo: Wirestock/Depositphotos

Check out more of the affordable options at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art:

 

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Una publicación compartida por sally kim (@lovestalgia)

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art: Website | Instagram

Sources: Lucas Museum Review: The $2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich Is Everything; Mellody Hobson ’91: Lessons From a Financially Precarious Childhood

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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