“Thanksgiving Grandma” Celebrates 9th Year in a Row With the Man She Accidentally Invited to Dinner

Many people have fun stories about how their favorite friendships began, but 24-year-old Jamal Hinton and 68-year-old Wanda Dench owe their unexpected 9-year bond to a simple twist of fate—a mistaken text sent to the wrong number. Back in 2016, Wanda Dench accidentally texted Hinton, inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner, thinking she was messaging her grandson. When they realized the mix-up, Wanda didn’t take back her invite—and they’ve been celebrating Thanksgiving together every year since.

When Hinton replied, “You’re not my grandma. Can I still get a plate though?” Dench didn’t hesitate, responding, “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do…feed everyone.” Their heartwarming exchange quickly went viral, and Dench became affectionately known as the “Thanksgiving Grandma” for her generosity. Hinton, who was 17 at the time, made the hour-long trip to Dench’s home and joined her for Thanksgiving dinner. That simple gesture sparked a lifelong friendship, and this year, they celebrated their ninth Thanksgiving together.

Hinton was set to host Thanksgiving 2024, but the celebration was different this year due to Dench’s recent breast cancer diagnosis. Instead of their usual in-person gathering, they connected over a video call, allowing Dench to meet and chat with Hinton’s entire family while she rested at home during her chemotherapy treatments.

Despite having health struggles, Dench remains positive. “After the shock wore off, I met with the most wonderful people at the Breast Cancer Center,” she revealed. “Everyone was so kind, supportive and knowledgeable. My family and friends quickly came to my aid and have supported me through everything.”

Dench added, “I’ve learned a lot of life’s lessons through it all, but what I want to stress most of all is just because you may be older, we still have a life to live. After watching the Golden Bachelor last year that gave me hope that I could still find love in my senior years. So continue getting your checkups, and continue to live YOUR life!”

Both Hinton and Dench are hopeful they’ll be able to continue their Thanksgiving tradition and reunite in person next year. In the meantime, you can check out their video call below.

Excited to announce that I’m hosting Thanksgiving this year for Wanda and I! ✨ Looking forward to a day filled with good food, great company, and lasting memories. Year 9 coming soon! pic.twitter.com/HgDuJpjK8Y — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 25, 2024



They connected over a video call, allowing Dench to meet and chat with Hinton’s entire family while she rested at home during her chemotherapy treatments.

Here is a special message from Wanda pic.twitter.com/KDTWktDPfN — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) October 16, 2024

