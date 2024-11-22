Home / Inspiring / Good News

MIT Will Make Tuition Free for Families That Earn Less Than $200K Per Year

By Regina Sienra on November 22, 2024
Great Dome of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, MA.

Photo: sepavone/Depositphotos

Good news for those about to start the college application process. One of the most prestigious schools in the world, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has announced that it will make tuition free for all undergraduate students whose families earn less than $200,000 per year starting next fall.

This incredible news lifts the barrier for less economically privileged individuals. Additionally, students whose families make less than $100,000 per year will receive further help, as the university will also cover all other costs, such as housing, dining, and other fees, as well as offering an allowance for books and personal expenses. Eligible students whose families make between $100,000 to $200,000 can expect to pay a sliding scale, while families that make over $200,000 a year can still receive need-based financial aid based on their unique circumstances.

“The cost of college is a real concern for families across the board,” MIT President Sally Kornbluth said via a statement, “and we’re determined to make this transformative educational experience available to the most talented students, whatever their financial circumstances. So, to every student out there who dreams of coming to MIT: Don’t let concerns about cost stand in your way.”

This effort follows a movement to try to make higher education more accessible around the U.S. According to a press release, MIT is one of only nine colleges in the country that does not consider applicants’ ability to pay as part of its admissions process. “MIT does not expect students on aid to take loans, and, unlike many other institutions, MIT does not provide an admissions advantage to the children of alumni or donors.” About 18% of current MIT undergraduates are first-generation college students.

“We believe MIT should be the preeminent destination for the most talented students in the country interested in an education centered on science and technology, and accessible to the best students regardless of their financial circumstances,” says Stu Schmill, MIT’s dean of admissions and student financial services. “With the need-based financial aid we provide today, our education is much more affordable now than at any point in the past.”

Source: Undergraduates with family income below $200,000 can expect to attend MIT tuition-free starting in 2025

Related Articles:

College in New Mexico Is Now Tuition-Free, Even if You’re a Part-Time Student

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood To Offer Free Tuition Assistance to All Employees

College Students Raise $30K To Help Security Guard Visit Family in Nigeria

New California Law Covers 100% of College Costs for Foster Youth

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Birders Shatter World Record by Documenting Over 7,800 Species of Birds Within a Single Day
Dolly Parton Invests $4.5 Million to Kickstart Nashville’s Early Literacy Initiative
Metropolitan Museum of Art Makes Over 492,000 Images Available Online for Free
Man Wins $1M With Lottery Scratch-off Ticket He Bought With $20 Bill He Found on the Ground
11-Year-Old Submitted a Drawing of a Playground to City Hall and They Built It in Real Life
Batman Cosplayer Surprises Super Fan With Down Syndrome and Gives Him an Unforgettable Moment

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Friendly Fox Regularly Visits London Woman for Playtime, Snacks, and Cuddles
Cowboy Father and Son Offer Horse Rides to Two Tourists Who Had Never Seen These Animals in Real Life
Postcard Arrives 121 Years Late and Reunites Families in Wales
National Park Service Receives a Record-High Gift of $100M, the Largest Grant in Its History
Museum Offers Color-Blindness Glasses To Help Visually Impaired Visitors View Art in a New Way
Grandma Shows Off Her Moves as She Spontaneously Joins TikTok Dancers in a Supermarket

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.