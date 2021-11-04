Home / Gift Guide

25 Gifts Under $50 That Will Delight All the Creative People on Your List

By Sara Barnes on November 4, 2021
When trying to find a gift, determining a budget is a good first step. Maybe you don’t want to break the bank, but sometimes you’re looking to spend a little more. If you’re willing to shell out up to $50 for a gift, you can get something really great, whether that's in the quality of the product or its features. But at this price point, it’s also a challenge. Many things fall into that budget, so where do you begin? That’s where we can help!

We’ve scoured some of our favorite sites to find gifts under $50. They run the gamut of puzzles, candles, jewelry, and beyond, but they all have one thing in common—each item on this list is beautifully designed and crafted. This will make your recipient delighted upon opening your gift and, best of all, they’ll be able to use it for a long time to come.

Scroll down for gifts under $50. Looking for items that are a little less expensive? We’ve got you covered with gifts under $20 and even gifts under $10.

Looking for a gift under $50? We've got you covered with our selection of 25 creative products.

 

Large Three-Wick Cacti and Succulent Terrarium Candle

Cacti and Succulent Soy Candles by Zoet Studio

Zoet Studio | $49.95

 

Mushroom Earrings

 

Linnea Embroidered Necklace

 

Wool Dryer Balls

 

USB Rechargeable Lighter and Flashlight

 

Four Point Earth Puzzle

 

Zodiac Woven Wall Hanging

 

Raw Opal Ring

Rings

Hawkhouse | $46.90

 

Bluetooth Speaker and Water Bottle

 

Waves and Sun Bookends

 

Snake Block Toy

 

Arch Coaster / Tray

 

Isla Cork Planter

Cork Planters

Mind the Cork | $49.70

 

Geo Ring Cone

 

Cutout Ceramic Color-Changing Oil Diffuser

 

Personalized National Park Scratch-Off Posters

 

Recycled Plastic Planter

Plastic Planter

Amalue Leith | $45.44+

 

Seashore Salt Cellar

 

Large Shell Candle

Shell Candle

Forma Studios | $29.83+

 

Grecian Bust Pot

 

Lidded Terracotta Jar 3-Wick Candle

 

Mars Dust Globe

Gift for Guys: Mars Dust Globe

Humango | $35

 

2021 to 2023 Planner

 

Swan Figurine Decorative Gold

 

Singing Nightingale Treasure Box

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
