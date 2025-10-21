“Superfine” Exhibition Explores Intertwined History of Black Identity and Style

Fashion is more than merely an aesthetic; it’s also a source of self-discovery, resistance, and identity. This is especially true within marginalized communities, where fashion can present opportunities for political, social, and cultural expression that may otherwise be inaccessible. This phenomenon is exactly what The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Costume Institute hope to explore with their latest exhibition.

Dedicated exclusively to menswear, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style explores fashion through the lens of Black style, with a particular emphasis on dandyism. The exhibition’s scope is incredibly ambitious yet granular, tracing historical and sartorial developments from the 18th century through to the present day with an impressive level of detail. Featured garments visualize this evolution, whether it be in the form of sleek suits, delicate mesh tops, hip tracksuits, or oversized sweaters.

Given its wide assortment of objects, Superfine may seem overwhelming at first. In order to effectively guide visitors, the exhibition is organized into 12 sections, each of which correspond with a characteristic that defines its style. One section, for instance, considers beauty, showcasing garments from the 1970s and 80s that, in their sheer fabulousness and panache, challenged traditional understandings of masculinity, gender, and sexuality. Another section examines “cool” clothing and streetwear that exude confidence and ease, while yet another illuminates how assimilation, activism, and discrimination contributed to the “respectable” fashion worn by Black political leaders such as W.E.B. Du Bois and Frederick Douglass.

But garments aren’t the only thing on display in Superfine. There are also paintings, prints, photographs, decor, literary texts, and film, further revealing how Black identity and style mutually informed one another. A photograph from the 19th century depicts “tailor boys” working within a studio, meticulously preparing garments and offering evidence of how tailoring remains an enduring facet of Black culture. Even celebrities make appearances throughout, as seen with an image from 1966 that captures Muhammad Ali being fitted for a new suit in London.

Per the Costume Institute, Superfine finds significant inspiration in guest curator Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion, which chronicles how Black people have relied upon dress, fashion, and, by extension, dandyism to transform their identities both within and beyond their communities.

“Dandyism can seem frivolous, but it often poses a challenge to or a transcendence of social and cultural hierarchies,” Miller said in a statement. “It asks questions about identity, representation, and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality, and power. The exhibition explores this concept as both a pronouncement and a provocation.”

While visiting New York, My Modern Met’s editor-in-chief, Eugene Kim, also had the chance to view Superfine: “Visiting The Metropolitan Museum of Art is always a treat, but stepping into Superfine: Tailoring Black Style felt like time travel. The suits and garments were impeccably made, and the stories behind them were deeply insightful. It’s a fascinating way to see history through clothing and style.”

Superfine: Tailoring Black Style is currently on view at the Met Fifth Avenue until October 26, 2025. To plan your own visit, check out the Met’s website.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, considers the intertwined history of Black identity and fashion.

The exhibition gathers countless garments spanning from the 18th century through to the present day, alongside paintings, prints, photographs, and more.

Superfine is on view at the Met Fifth Avenue in New York through October 26, 2025.

Exhibition Information :

Superfine: Tailoring Black Style

May 10–October 26, 2025

The Met Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10028

The Metropolitan Museum of Art: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Metropolitan Museum of Art.