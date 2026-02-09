Kauai Animal Shelter Lets You Take Their Dogs on a Field Trip in Paradise

Many shelter animals are stuck indoors all day, waiting to be adopted; but the dogs at the Kaua`i Humane Society are being given a far less somber life in their care. Just outside their doors exists one of the most beautiful places on Earth, which is why the animal shelter has implemented Field Trips for Shelter Dogs. For a full day, anyone, local or visitor, can give a shelter dog their own little vacation.

The program offers amazing advantages all around. The dogs get stimulation, exercise, and a better chance at adoption thanks to their vests that read “ADOPT ME.” The shelter gets publicity and support from volunteers and has a better chance of getting more dogs into loving homes. And volunteers have a loyal, affectionate, furry friend to spend time with, exploring the gorgeous landscape of the Garden Island.

It's a simple process, and anyone 18 years or older can participate. You can book an appointment or walk in on any day (except Thursdays) from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m., pay $75, fill out a waiver, and leave with a dog matched to you. Dogs must be back before 5:00 pm; otherwise, you’ll have to pay a hefty fee. The program is free to Hawai’i residents with a valid ID, as KHS understands there is limited pet-friendly housing on the island. The shelter provides you with a backpack stocked with poop bags, treats, a water bottle, and lots of toys. And, depending on the weather and the dog, they have suggestions for places to spend your day, including the Moalepe/Kuilau Trail, Kalapaki Beach, and Kapaa Coastal Path.

Fall in love with your new travel buddy? Kaua`i Humane can help you get them off the island and back home with you. But if adoption just isn't in the cards, there are plenty more ways to help out. Donating supplies from their Amazon Wishlist, purchasing KHS merch, or just sending in any photos/videos of the field trip to this form and tagging @kauaihumanesociety on Facebook and Instagram, or @kauaihumane on TikTok, all make a difference.

The Kaua`i Humane Society’s ongoing “Field Trips for Shelter Dogs” program aims to get more dogs into the forever homes they deserve.

Volunteers get a loyal and adorable companion to explore the island with. Dogs get exercise, stimulation, attention, and an opportunity at adoption.

After getting paired up with a dog, volunteers are equipped with a harness and a backpack with everything they will need for a day of fun.

Just one field trip can make a world of difference for one of these dogs. The exposure you provide can help them find their forever home.

