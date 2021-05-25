Home / Art / Painting

Tiny People Swim, Surf, and Ski on Dollops of Paint and Human Hands

By Margherita Cole on May 25, 2021
Tiny Figure Paintings by Golsa Golchini

After adding tiny figures to torn pieces of cardboard and large dollops of paint, Italy-based artist Golsa Golchini is continuing her unique series on larger surfaces. She fills framed canvases with abstract representations of natural and urban environments, and populates these isolated places with realistic people and animals.

Each of these miniature worlds pulses with energy. Golchini conveys a sense of movement in her works by applying paint in an expressive way. She spreads colorful mixtures across the canvas to create rivers of water, flowing waves, layers of snow, and even rough building walls. These sections of paint then become the home for the artist's cast of tiny characters—from relaxed bikini-clad sunbathers to surfers to racing skiers.

Additionally, Golchini tends to leave a surreal marker in her paintings. Somewhere on the canvas, usually below the largest puddle of dried paint, there is a wide brush that is stuck where it presumably “left its last mark.”

You can see Golchini's art in person at the WinArts Gallery in Milan, and purchase original pieces via her shop on Return of Art. Keep up to date with her latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

Italy-based artist Golsa Golchini adds tiny figures and animals to unusual canvases.

Tiny Figure Paintings by Golsa Golchini

She spreads mixtures of acrylic paint across the surface to create natural environments, like oceans and fluffy snow.

Tiny Figure Paintings by Golsa Golchini

Then she populates the abstract habitats with tiny swimmers, surfers, skiers, and more.

Tiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa Golchini

The artist has even gone so far as to take the painting off the wall and use her own hand as her canvas.

Tiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniTiny Figure Paintings by Golsa GolchiniGolsa Golchini: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Golsa Golchini.

