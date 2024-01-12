Home / Art / Painting

Rare Painting Made by All Four Members of the Beatles Could Sell for $600k

By Margherita Cole on January 12, 2024
Painting Made by The Beatles Band in the 1960s

Photo of all four members of the Beatles. From upper left to bottom right: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Almost everyone in the world knows The Beatles for their rock music, but very few know that the musicians dabbled in painting. Or, at least they did on one occasion while staying at a hotel in Japan. In 1966, while The Beatles were scheduled for five shows over the course of three days at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan arena, they were unable to spend much time outside of their suite at the Tokyo Hilton. After a fan brought art supplies during a visit, the four rockstars spent that solitary time making a painting together, which was later titled Images of a Woman by a Japanese journalist.

All four members of the band—John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr—were assigned a quadrant of the canvas and they painted it independently. Each artist used an abstract style, but their unique aesthetic and perspective still shines through. Starr's portion in the bottom left hand corner, for instance, features a bright array of hues and defined abstract shapes, whereas Harrison's contribution on the bottom right has a gritty mix of dark shades. In the center of the painting is a blank unfinished circle in which each Beatle signed their name by their section.

While the Beatles sat down to work on the painting, they were photographed by Robert Whitaker. “They'd stop [painting], go and do a concert, then it was, ‘Let's go back to the picture!' ” says Whitaker. “I never saw them calmer or more contented than at this time.” This piece holds extra significance as it was made in the months before the end of their last major tour. “It’s such a rarity to have a work on paper outside of their music catalog that is [a] physical relic, this tangible object with contributions from all four of The Beatles,” Christie’s specialist Casey Rogers comments. “It’s memorabilia, it’s a work of art, it appeals to probably a much larger cross-section of collectors … It’s a wonderful piece of storytelling.”

Images of a Woman will go up for auction at Christie's in February 2024, and is estimated to fetch between $400,000 and $600,000.

In 1966, all four members of The Beatles worked on a painting together while staying at a hotel in Japan. The work, titled Images of a Woman, is selling at an auction at Christie's.

Painting Made by The Beatles Band in the 1960s

“Images of a Woman,” The Beatles, 1966 (Photo: Christie's)

h/t: [Smithsonian Magazine]

Related Articles:

Listen to The Beatles’ Newly Released Final Song ’Now and Then’

Indigenous Singer Beautifully Covers The Beatles’ “Blackbird” in Mi’kmaq Language

The Beatles Used AI to Add John Lennon’s Voice to New Song

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Will Soon Be Turned Into a Stage Musical
Animator Hayao Miyazaki Wins First Golden Globe at the Age of 82 for ‘The Boy and the Heron’
Stunning Portraits of Hollywood’s Biggest Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes
Lily Gladstone Gives Powerful Speech for Her History-Making Golden Globes Win
Bindi Irwin Shares Emotional Post About How 2023 Changed Her Life
Martha Stewart Shares “Thirst Trap” at 82 Years Old and Her Tips for the Perfect Selfie

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

80+ Painting Ideas That Will Inspire You To Pick Up a Brush Right Now
Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger Have a ‘Twins’ Reunion 36 Years After Their Film
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Recreated the Outfit From His 90s Photo Meme for Christmas
Modern Artist Imagines His Own Art Exhibition Within a Painting
Take the 2023 Pop Culture Quiz & Test Your Entertainment Knowledge [Quiz]
Oprah Winfrey Is Honored With a Painting Permanently at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.