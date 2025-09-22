Adventuring Brothers Drop GoPro Nearly 600 Feet Down America’s Deepest Pit

A pair of spelunkers named James and Edward (aka the Action Adventure Twins ) have almost a million followers on YouTube. These young adventurers have amassed their tuned-in following by exploring Earth’s crevices and sharing not only their findings but also their entire journey with the public via YouTube and social media. Collaborating with another pair of creator brothers, Nate and Ben of Deep Freedom, they released a now-viral video called “Dropping Go Pro Down Deepest Pit In The USA.”

As the title of the video suggests, these pair of brothers ventured to the deepest pit in the United States—the Fantastic Pit in Ellison’s Cave in Georgia. It holds the record for the deepest unobstructed vertical pit in the U.S., with a descent of 586 feet, and comes with a strong advisory warning. Their 128-foot descent to reach the top of the pit was a feat on its own, but they decided to take us all deeper by sending a GoPro down. The group knew there was a risk of losing the camera forever, and that tension could be felt through the footage.

To lower the camera into the pit, the explorers operated the GoPro with a makeshift pulley that was powered by an electric screwdriver. In the video, the GoPro continuously rotates 360 degrees, capturing views of all sides of the pit. The whole journey is archeologically fascinating, and at times feels like a thriller or horror film.

The experience is all at once nail-biting and awe-inspiring. Just when it seems like everything is under control, there’s a sudden malfunction, and they almost lose the camera in the final seconds of pulling it up. It’s a perfect finish that summarizes the video, suspenseful to the last second.

They had to descend 128 feet into Ellison’s Cave to reach the pit entrance, which plunges another 586 feet.

