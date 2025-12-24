12-Year-Old Student Compares Having Autism to Being Like a “Limited Edition LEGO Set”

#adhd #autism #autismawareness #adhdtiktok #adhdawareness #leospeech ♬ original sound – lara.birdy @lara.birdy Let’s help Leo go viral again with this new video, please like, comment, share and let’s get this message across to the world. Original video will be deleted so would love your help! Leo’s speech for the 2025 Young Communicators Competition. He also made it into the Grand Final being 1 of 4 chosen out of all of year 5 and 6 kids. So proud of him having the courage to talk about something so personal. Results posted next #asd

While books and studies can offer information, there’s really no better way to understand autism than to listen to people with autism. It can be difficult to put into words how someone with autism experiences the world, but one Sydney-based kid named Leo recently delivered a powerful speech that brilliantly explains his neurodivergent mind.

Being neurodivergent isn’t a bad thing. It simply means experiencing the world differently—and 12-year-old Leo agrees. “ I’m not broken,” he said during his speech at the 2025 Young Communicators Competition. “I’m just built different, like a limited-edition LEGO set.” Leo also compared autism to a chilli. “Some people mild, some medium, and some are super spicy.” he said, “I got level one autism, which means I’m mild. Enough flavor to keep things interesting, but I won’t blow your socks off.”

Many people with autism have dedicated and intense interests. For Leo, traffic lights and elevators were “his thing,” and he often gets lost in thought, thinking about how things work. “ I also have ADHD, which I got from my dad,” he revealed. “That means my brain is like 200 browser tabs open all at once.” He added, “I take medications to help me focus at school. Otherwise, I’d spend science [class] thinking about pedestrian crossings.”

Leo’s mom, Lara Bird, shared the video of Leo’s speech on social media, and it quickly went viral. His brilliant oration took him into the Grand Final of the Young Communicators Competition, being one of only four students selected from all the Year 5 and 6 kids.

Leo’s speech wasn’t just entertaining and informative—it’s an inspiring message for other kids on the spectrum to celebrate their differences. It also helps others become more aware, understanding, and compassionate toward anyone who is neurodivergent. Leo’s mom said, “[I’m] so proud of him having the courage to talk about something so personal.”

Watch Leo’s fantastic speech in the video above.

Lara Bird: Instagram | TikTok

Related Articles :

Māori Language Embraces Neurodiversity With a Beautiful Word for Autism

18-Year-Old With Autism Spends Free Time Picking up Trash To Keep His City Clean

Devoted Dad Quit His Job to Run the First Minecraft Server for Children With Autism

Reboot of ‘The Proud Family’ Cartoon Dedicates an Episode to Autism Awareness