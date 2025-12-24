Home / Inspiring

12-Year-Old Student Compares Having Autism to Being Like a “Limited Edition LEGO Set”

By Emma Taggart on December 24, 2025
@lara.birdy Let’s help Leo go viral again with this new video, please like, comment, share and let’s get this message across to the world. Original video will be deleted so would love your help! Leo’s speech for the 2025 Young Communicators Competition. He also made it into the Grand Final being 1 of 4 chosen out of all of year 5 and 6 kids. So proud of him having the courage to talk about something so personal. Results posted next #asd #adhd #autism #autismawareness #adhdtiktok #adhdawareness #leospeech ♬ original sound – lara.birdy

While books and studies can offer information, there’s really no better way to understand autism than to listen to people with autism. It can be difficult to put into words how someone with autism experiences the world, but one Sydney-based kid named Leo recently delivered a powerful speech that brilliantly explains his neurodivergent mind.

Being neurodivergent isn’t a bad thing. It simply means experiencing the world differently—and 12-year-old Leo agrees. “ I’m not broken,” he said during his speech at the 2025 Young Communicators Competition. “I’m just built different, like a limited-edition LEGO set.” Leo also compared autism to a chilli. “Some people mild, some medium, and some are super spicy.” he said, “I got level one autism, which means I’m mild. Enough flavor to keep things interesting, but I won’t blow your socks off.”

Many people with autism have dedicated and intense interests. For Leo, traffic lights and elevators were “his thing,” and he often gets lost in thought, thinking about how things work. “ I also have ADHD, which I got from my dad,” he revealed. “That means my brain is like 200 browser tabs open all at once.” He added, “I take medications to help me focus at school. Otherwise, I’d spend science [class] thinking about pedestrian crossings.”

Leo’s mom, Lara Bird, shared the video of Leo’s speech on social media, and it quickly went viral. His brilliant oration took him into the Grand Final of the Young Communicators Competition, being one of only four students selected from all the Year 5 and 6 kids.

Leo’s speech wasn’t just entertaining and informative—it’s an inspiring message for other kids on the spectrum to celebrate their differences. It also helps others become more aware, understanding, and compassionate toward anyone who is neurodivergent. Leo’s mom said, “[I’m] so proud of him having the courage to talk about something so personal.”

Watch Leo’s fantastic speech in the video above.

Lara Bird: Instagram | TikTok

Source: Let’s help Leo go viral again with this new video

Related Articles:

Māori Language Embraces Neurodiversity With a Beautiful Word for Autism

18-Year-Old With Autism Spends Free Time Picking up Trash To Keep His City Clean

Devoted Dad Quit His Job to Run the First Minecraft Server for Children With Autism

Reboot of ‘The Proud Family’ Cartoon Dedicates an Episode to Autism Awareness

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

85-Year-Old Earns College Degree 50 Years After Putting His Studies on Hold
Italian Foragers Get Emotional When They Find Giant Porcini in the Wild
Scientists and Psychologists Agree That Life Gets Better Once You Start Practicing Gratitude
Artist Nnena Kalu Becomes First Person With a Learning Disability To Win the Turner Prize
Bondi Beach Hero Ahmed al-Ahmed Receives Over $1.5 Million in Public Support
3-Year-Old Boy Becomes the World’s Youngest Chess Player To Earn an Official Rating

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Misty Copeland Speaks About How Resilience Can Turn Pain Into Beauty
Former Model Becomes Monk After Living “A Very Unhealthy Lifestyle”
Palestinian Artists Create Daily Sand Sculptures on Gaza Beach To Bring Joy to Their Community
Rescue Dog Has the Sweetest Reaction When Her Human Kisses Her
17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Person Ever To Pass the California Bar Exam
Principal Who Wanted All Students at Her Wedding Gets Heartwarming Surprise

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.