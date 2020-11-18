Some of the world's most acclaimed wildlife photographers have joined forces to help raise funds for conservation programs and grassroots initiatives across the globe. Conceived by National Geographic photographer Ami Vitale, Prints by Nature is a unique opportunity to purchase imagery from over 85 top photographers while giving back.

Vitale was inspired by the Prints for Wildlife fundraiser, which ran earlier this year to support African Parks. This time, 100% of the net proceeds will go to Conservation International. For the past 30 years, this non-profit has helped protect nature through cutting-edge science, innovative pol​​icy, and global reach. With work that spans four continents, they are highly involved with local communities in protecting everything from grasslands to cloud forests to rainforests to coral reefs.

“Nature has sent us a strong message and reminded us of just how small and deeply interconnected our world is. It is a powerful moment to reimagine our relationship to nature and to one other,” says Vitale. “We need to take care of this planet and to protect existing habitats. Today, nearly 1 million species are in danger of extinction. Our own health and destiny are intricately connected to the natural world and impacted by the loss of species. When we see ourselves as part of the landscape and part of nature, then we recognize that saving nature is really about saving ourselves.”

These incredible fine art prints are available until December 10, 2020. Each print will be expertly crafted by the studio of Paper & Ink with Canon’s Lucia Pro archival pigment ink on Canson Infinity Edition Etching Rag 100% cotton archival rag paper. The images will be printed at 11×16 inches and they will sell for $250 until Black Friday. Afterwards, the price will increase to $275, so start shopping now.

Prints for Nature: Website

