75-Year-Old Grandpa Dresses Like Stylish Celebrities Proving Fashion Has No Age Limit

You might think that style fades as you age, but take one look at “Gramps” and you’ll see that’s just not true. Photographer Jannik Diefenbach has been snapping pictures of his stylish 75-year-old grandfather dressed in streetwear and rocking every look with ease. From knit beanies to cuffed chinos to countless pairs of Nikes, Gramps shows that if you love what you’re wearing and you’re confident in it, you’ll look great no matter what. To prove it, he's even dressed the same as celebrities including Kayne West and Justin Bieber.

Diefenbach began taking pictures of his grandpa at the end of 2016. “I had the idea,” he explains to My Modern Met, “and asked Gramps if he wanted to try on my clothes and to my surprise, he said yes. That's how it started.”

Prior to Diefenbach’s street photography, his grandpa wore a different style of clothing. “Gramps used to dress like a regular retiree, very boring and not sporty at all,” he says. “When he tried on my clothes, he felt comfortable and liked the way he looked. Since he felt great and we had lots of fun taking pictures, we kept it up and did some more shoots in different outfits.”

From a larger perspective, these photos make the case that we’re capable of change—even when we’re older and could be set in our ways. “At some point, Gramps started to wear the pieces in his daily life,” Diefenbach says. “Now he only wears streetwear and sneakers and loves it!”

Diefenbach chronicles Gramps’ outfits on his popular Instagram account. If you’d like to channel some of his grandpa’s style, there will soon be a store dedicated to him called By Gramps.

Photographer Jannik Diefenbach snaps pictures of his 75-year-old “Gramps” rocking contemporary street style—including outfits that match celebrities.

From Supreme to cuffed chinos to Nikes, Gramps' outfits prove that great personal style doesn't have an age limit.

Jannik Diefenbach: Website | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jannik Diefenbach.

