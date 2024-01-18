Home / Wedding

Mother and Son Perform an Unexpected Dance Routine at His Wedding

By Regina Sienra on January 18, 2024

groom and mother dancing wildly at wedding

Hoping to make their wedding even more memorable, many grooms and brides have chosen to do choreographed first dances. These can range from the traditional to the fun, but at one particular wedding, the twist was not on the dance itself, but its protagonist. A viral video shows a groom and his mother sharing a raucous mom-son dance for the ages—complete with coordinated hip-hop moves.

The video begins with the groom and his mom getting ready for a traditional dance, only to be interrupted by the song “Crank That” by Soulja Boy. The mother looks confused at first, and stands awkwardly while her son quietly hypes up the crowd. In a matter of seconds, the mom gets a daring grin on her face as well—she is part of the ruse, and her bewildered expression was just part of the act.

The moment the lyrics of the song begin, mother and son jump into a carefully coordinated choreography, inspiring guests to excitedly cheer. Their moves go hard, and neither of them miss a beat. The song then switches up to “Greased Lightning'” recreating the iconic moves of John Travolta. The medley then fast forwards to the present—specifically to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” before closing with the daring moves of “Beat It” by Michael Jackson.

The confidence with which this mom and son execute their routine speaks not only to their hours of practice, but also to their shared trust and love for one another. Watch the entire choreography in the video below.

Watch this mother and her son break out into a wholly unexpected yet truly entertaining dance at his wedding.

@weddingism So sweet moment at wedding#weddingtiktok #weddingvideo #weddingday #weddingmoments #wedding #weddingdance #fyp #love #wedding2023 #weddingsurprise #dance #wedddingtrend ♬ Beautiful Memories – Lux-Inspira

h/t: [LADbible]

Related Articles:

100-Year-Old Grandma Takes the Role of Flower Girl at Her Granddaughter’s Wedding

Llama Is Brought to a Wedding Dressed as a Groomsman and Steals the Show

9-Year-Old Gives Tearjerking Speech at His Sister’s Wedding

Bride Asks Parents to Have First Dance at Her Own Wedding Since They Didn’t Have Their Own

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Bride Leaves Empty Chair for Late Son and Is Shocked By Who Is Sitting There
Funny Christmas Photo Series Captures the Last Unmarried Person in the Family
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Recreate Wham! Cover Photo
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Recreated the Outfit From His 90s Photo Meme for Christmas
Photographer Hilariously Shows Model How To Pose for Stunning Results
People Are Taking Hilariously Awkward Holiday Portraits at JCPenney

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Vocal Husky “Talks” to His Humans With an Italian Accent
Flight Attendant Gives Announcement Imitating the Voices of Beloved Looney Tunes Characters
Ryan Reynolds Teams Up With Travis Kelce for Funny Photoshop of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Get Into the Holiday Spirit and Discover Your Christmas Elf Name [Quiz]
Bird Landing on Bride’s Head Wins 2023 International Wedding Photographer of the Year Contest
National Park Service’s Tweets Are So Funny That You’ll Learn About Nature Without Noticing

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.