Mother and Son Perform an Unexpected Dance Routine at His Wedding

Hoping to make their wedding even more memorable, many grooms and brides have chosen to do choreographed first dances. These can range from the traditional to the fun, but at one particular wedding, the twist was not on the dance itself, but its protagonist. A viral video shows a groom and his mother sharing a raucous mom-son dance for the ages—complete with coordinated hip-hop moves.

The video begins with the groom and his mom getting ready for a traditional dance, only to be interrupted by the song “Crank That” by Soulja Boy. The mother looks confused at first, and stands awkwardly while her son quietly hypes up the crowd. In a matter of seconds, the mom gets a daring grin on her face as well—she is part of the ruse, and her bewildered expression was just part of the act.

The moment the lyrics of the song begin, mother and son jump into a carefully coordinated choreography, inspiring guests to excitedly cheer. Their moves go hard, and neither of them miss a beat. The song then switches up to “Greased Lightning'” recreating the iconic moves of John Travolta. The medley then fast forwards to the present—specifically to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” before closing with the daring moves of “Beat It” by Michael Jackson.

The confidence with which this mom and son execute their routine speaks not only to their hours of practice, but also to their shared trust and love for one another. Watch the entire choreography in the video below.

Watch this mother and her son break out into a wholly unexpected yet truly entertaining dance at his wedding.

