100-Year-Old Grandma Takes the Role of Flower Girl at Her Granddaughter’s Wedding

The role of “flower girl” is usually reserved for one of the younger girls in a family to serve as a special part of a wedding party. One bride decided to switch things up for her big day. Rather than picking a niece or a cousin, a woman named Jillian Klatte chose her 100-year-old grandmother, Ruthie Klatte, as the flower girl for her wedding.

It was only fitting for Klatte's grandma to take over the role of flower girl. Not only does she share a special bond with the bride, having seen her grow up, but she is also a skilled gardener who loves to grow flowers in her front yard. “She's been a role model for me my whole life,” Jillian said about her grandmother in an interview with KARE 11. “So, I just said, I want my grandma to do it.”

Taking her role as flower girl very seriously, Ruthie wore a rose-patterned dress to her granddaughter's wedding. Aided by a fellow guest and her trusty cane, the grandma gleefully tossed petals down the aisle. Moved by the sight of the centenarian, the wedding guests erupted in applause. Following the ceremony, which took place at the IDS Tower in Minneapolis, both grandma and granddaughter happily posed for photos together.

While she may have only been a flower girl for one day, she'll always be a garden grandma. When asked about how long she would be taking care of her blooms at home, she jokingly replied, “As long as the wheels keep turning,” referring to both herself and the wheelbarrow she uses. “People don't believe that I'm 100,” added the grandma. Given her energy and cheerfulness, it's comes as no surprise that people are impressed and excited to to meet her. “She's the rock in our whole family,” her granddaughter insists. “She's awesome. She's a rockstar.”

