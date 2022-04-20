Home / Gift Guide

20 Gifts Guaranteed to Make Grandma Smile This Mother’s Day

By Kelly Richman-Abdou on April 19, 2022
Gifts for Grandma

With Mother's Day quickly approaching, you may have already picked out the perfect card or present for mom. But in addition to your own mother, don't forget the other leading lady in your life: grandma!

In this selection of Mother's Day gift ideas, you'll find all kinds of goodies guaranteed to bring a smile to grandma's face. From a personalized coffee cup to a cutting board customized with a favorite recipe, many of these presents celebrate the matriarch's role in your family tree. Others, including a dazzling birthstone necklace and a customizable family tree print, let your little ones share their love for their grandma. And some, like the blooming tea, quirky brooches, and pretty soap, simply encourage her to enjoy her special day.

No matter which present path you take, grandma is sure to have a memorable Mother's Day this year!

Show grandma you care this Mother's Day with one of these heartfelt gifts.

 

Personalized Mug

Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Grandma

SecondStarUK | $16.07+

 

Birthstone Cluster Necklace

 

Customized Cutting Board

Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Grandma

KustomProducts | $52.50+

 

Glass Tea Pot

 

Family Tree Print

 

Birth Month Flower Scarf

 

“Best Grandma Ever” Spoon

 

Wine Down Gift Set

 

Personalized Grandma Mug

 

Knitted Grandma Mug

 

Calming Lavender Heat Pillow

 

Soy Candle

 

Hand-Embroidered State Pillows

 

“My Favorite People Call Me Grandma” Dishtowel

Mother's Day Gifts for Grandma

LarissaMadeThis | $13.99+

 

Glass House Bird Feeder

 

Grandmother Definition Print

 

Box of Flowers Soaps

 

Wildflowers Night Light

 

Shades of Blue Layered Bracelet

 

Fell Asleep Here Magnetic Bookmark

 

This article has been edited and updated.

