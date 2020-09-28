Meet Uni, the Lovable Shiba Inu Who Always Has a Smile on His Face

From a global pandemic to climate change, there hasn’t been a whole lot to smile about recently; but, there’s one pup in Japan that’s doing his best to spread positivity. Meet Uni, the adorable Shiba Inu who always has a huge grin on his face. The nine-month-old smiling dog has his own Instagram account, where his owner shares daily photos of him for his adoring, 113,000 followers.

Just looking at Uni’s beaming face is contagious—it’s impossible not to smile back at his playful grin. Photos show him chilling at home, exploring Tokyo with his owner, and even posing in cute outfits. While he’s smiling pretty much all of the time, the happy hound especially lights up around food. Photos show him grinning next to all sorts of tasty snacks, but his ultimate favorite treat is potato sticks.

As if his smiling face isn’t already cute enough, Uni also has another adorable feature; his paws! “Uni is beautiful not only because he's always smiling,” says his owner. “His short little legs have white paws, making him look as if he's wearing socks!”

Check out photos of the smiley Uni below and follow him on Instagram for even more wholesomeness.

Meet Uni, the adorable Shiba Inu who always has a huge grin on his face.

The nine-month-old smiling dog is spreading joy wherever he goes.

