Home / Animals / Dogs

Meet Uni, the Lovable Shiba Inu Who Always Has a Smile on His Face

By Emma Taggart on September 28, 2020
Smiling Shiba Inu

From a global pandemic to climate change, there hasn’t been a whole lot to smile about recently; but, there’s one pup in Japan that’s doing his best to spread positivity. Meet Uni, the adorable Shiba Inu who always has a huge grin on his face. The nine-month-old smiling dog has his own Instagram account, where his owner shares daily photos of him for his adoring, 113,000 followers.

Just looking at Uni’s beaming face is contagious—it’s impossible not to smile back at his playful grin. Photos show him chilling at home, exploring Tokyo with his owner, and even posing in cute outfits. While he’s smiling pretty much all of the time, the happy hound especially lights up around food. Photos show him grinning next to all sorts of tasty snacks, but his ultimate favorite treat is potato sticks.

As if his smiling face isn’t already cute enough, Uni also has another adorable feature; his paws! “Uni is beautiful not only because he's always smiling,” says his owner. “His short little legs have white paws, making him look as if he's wearing socks!”

Check out photos of the smiley Uni below and follow him on Instagram for even more wholesomeness.

Meet Uni, the adorable Shiba Inu who always has a huge grin on his face.

Smiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba Inu

The nine-month-old smiling dog is spreading joy wherever he goes.

Smiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuSmiling Shiba InuUNI: Instagram
h/t: [Bored Panda]

All images via UNI.

Related Articles:

30+ Times This Funny Shiba Inu Hilariously Ruined Her Group Family Photos

Adorable Japanese Cat Thinks He’s a Dog Just Like His Shiba Inu Siblings

Meet Hachi the Adorable Shiba Inu Who Loves Frolicking in Japan’s Colorful Flower Fields

Fluffy Shiba Inu Marshmallows Capture the Sweet Side of the Beloved Breed

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

30+ Times This Funny Shiba Inu Hilariously Ruined Her Group Family Photos
Adorable Japanese Cat Thinks He’s a Dog Just Like His Shiba Inu Siblings
Adorable Dog Proudly Poses Next to His Huge Collection of 50+ Sticks
Rare Ancient Breed of Singing Dogs Spotted in the Wild After 50 Years
10 Fun Facts About Corgis, the Pint-Sized Pup That’s Full of Energy
Friendly Golden Retriever Has an Adorable Playdate With Rescue Dolphin at Her Aquarium

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Adorable German Shepherd with Dwarfism Will Stay Looking like a Puppy Forever
Stray Puppy Found in Australia Turns Out to Be a Rare Breed of Endangered Dingo
2,000+ Years of Dogs in Art, From Ancient Mosaics to Instagram Selfies
Comfort Dogs Are Flown Into Orlando to Help Survivors Cope
Man Forms Unbreakable Bond and Feeds 80 Stray Dogs Every Day
Ingenious Smartphone Attachment Helps Dogs Smile for a Selfie with Their Humans

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.