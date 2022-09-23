Great White Shark’s GPS Tracking Path Unexpectedly Creates a Self-Portrait

#ocearch can we talk about how Breton looks like he’s doodling a shark 😂 @OCEARCH pic.twitter.com/zKux7X1GcI — Chloe Marie (@ChloeMarieReads) May 24, 2022

The global non-profit organization OCEARCH conducts research on the ocean’s biggest habitants to help scientists collect previously unattainable data and to ultimately restore balance and abundance to our oceans. To collect this information, they utilize harmless tagging and sample collection methods. Inadvertently, it seems that data can create some remarkable art.

OCEARCH’s Nova Scotia Expedition 2020 was focused on increasing the amount of great white sharks that are tagged “in order to develop the most advanced understanding yet of white shark biology, physiology, health, behavior and more.” Breton, a mature male great white, was one of the first sharks tagged in this expedition. Named after Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton, he weighed in at 1,437 pounds and measured 13 feet long when he was first spotted.

After Breton was tagged, he was safely released back into the ocean. By the end of the year, he had made it all the way to Florida. Researchers used this geographical information to further their work, but they weren’t the only ones watching the great white’s journey. Twitter user Chloe Marie had noticed in May 2022 that Breton’s path looked peculiar. She posted a screenshot of Breton’s Travel Log and asked OCEARCH, “Can we talk about how Breton looks like he’s doodling a shark?”

Breton was quickly nicknamed “sharkasso” (like Picasso) by Marie, and it’s no wonder why. The connect-the-dots style path is uncannily similar to a shark, complete with a shark fin and curved tail. In September 2022, the work of accidental art gained traction on Twitter when director Jeff Barnaby shared the image. If it’s hard to spot, don’t worry—someone replied with an image to clarify.

Scroll down to see the sharkcasso’s work. You can also keep up with Breton's journey on OCEARCH and learn more about the nonprofit’s work on its website.

Meet Breton, the first white shark tagged during #ExpeditionNovaScotia 2020. He’s named for the wonderful people of Cape Breton. It’s only our first day of fishing for this trip and we already have one shark. What a start! pic.twitter.com/x2kiwIktjR — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) September 12, 2020

Once tagged, he was released back into the ocean and by the end of the year, was already in Florida.

Nearly two years after his journey started, Twitter user Chloe Marie noticed Breton’s tracking path looked peculiar.

By September 2022, many took notice of the accidental connect the dot self-portrait created by the aptly nicknamed “sharkasso.”

A shark fitted with a GPS tracker drew a shark in the Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/qVbpW4AcgN — Jeff Barnaby (@tripgore) September 17, 2022

And if the shape isn’t clear enough, someone created an image to clarify.

