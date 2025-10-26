Monumental Digital Screens of Impressionist Paintings Offer a Novel Way To View Great Art

Earlier this month, the Art Institute of Chicago (AIC) pushed the limits of what an exhibition could be. Rather than remaining within the confines of the museum’s walls, Gustave Caillebotte: Painting His World appeared in another public space as well, this time in the form of a clever art installation. For several weeks, Caillebotte’s Impressionist paintings decorated the ceilings of a Chicago shopping mall, reimagining his oeuvre for contemporary audiences.

The Painting His World installation unfolded across the Canopy, whose 190 linear feet of digital screens float over 900 North Michigan Shops’s six-story atrium. Screens displayed a curated selection of six paintings by Caillebotte, including Boating Party, Portrait of the Artist, and At the Café, among others. Each painting was showcased at various and at times unexpected focal points, all in an effort to highlight the artist’s technical skill with regard to texture, form, and atmosphere. Paris Street; Rainy Day, for instance, centers on a man and a woman sharing an umbrella as they meander down a Parisian street, the sky an almost reddish gray above them. This is arguably one of Caillebotte’s most recognizable scenes, but, for the Canopy, the painting was tightly cropped to reveal the central man’s expression, while another screen accentuated the crowd marching through the rain in the background.

Emphasizing these details in Caillebotte’s paintings on such a monumental—and accessible—scale is what allowed his work to fully breathe. By viewing the screens above them, visitors had a rare and intimate glimpse into the world Caillebotte inhabited: the Parisian bistros, the cobbled streets, the intricate bridges that stretch over the Seine. It’s hard not to become enchanted by these vivid settings, all brought to life through digital storytelling beyond the museum itself.

“Caillebotte was a visionary artist who embraced a style ahead of his time,” Adrian Stein, lead artist for the Canopy, remarked. “He forged a space where emotional honesty and innovation could take precedence over conformity. This is exactly what we are attempting to achieve at the Canopy, which is why we [were] thrilled to host Caillebotte’s work.”

But Painting His World wasn’t the first time that the AIC and 900 Shops collaborated. Last year, they teamed up for Georgia O’Keeffe: My New Yorks, adapting the artist’s stunning cityscapes of New York for the Canopy’s digital screens.

“We’re humbled to continue our partnership with the Art Institute of Chicago, bringing world-class art into the everyday lives of our guests,” Taylor Stucker, director of marketing for 900 North Michigan Shops, said. “Our in-house digital artists worked closely with the Art Institute team to bring Caillebotte’s vision in a bold, innovative format that honors his artistry and legacy.”

Gustave Caillebotte: Painting His World was on view at AIC and the Canopy through October 5, 2025. That said, the Canopy and 900 Shops are currently planning their next digital installations. To stay updated and learn more, visit the Canopy website.

Teaming up with the Art Institute of Chicago, the Canopy in 900 North Michigan Shops transformed Gustave Caillebotte’s paintings into an immersive digital installation.

Across the Canopy’s monumental digital screens, mall visitors were able to discern the details, textures, and colors of Caillebotte’s Impressionist paintings as never before.

The Canopy: Website | Instagram

The Art Institute of Chicago: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Suden PR.

Related Articles :

Artist Creates Parallel Universes and Fantastical Worlds for Top Fashion Brands Through Digital Collage [Interview]

Immersive LED Displays Transform a Korean Resort Into a Shimmering Crystal Palace

Immersive Exhibition Lets You Experience Traditional Textiles as Never Before in Hong Kong