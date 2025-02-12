My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Istanbul

Straddling the boundary between Europe and Asia, Istanbul is a city filled with history. Turkey's capital has long been influential thanks to its strategic location, and today, it welcomes about 23 million visitors annually.

First settled by Greeks during the Byzantine era, Istanbul weaves together a rich tapestry of cultures. From early Christian churches to elaborate mosques, the city's evolution is fascinating. For anyone who loves history and art, Istanbul is an excellent destination. Whether taking in the Hagia Sophia‘s sparkling mosaics or learning about Istanbul's position on the Silk Road through its spices, there is no shortage of things to see and do.

Recently, thanks to Turkish Airlines, we had an opportunity to spend some time in the city. Based on our experience and with the help of Istanbul Tour Studio, we've pulled together a guide to help you explore all of the wonders that Istanbul has to offer.

Where to Stay in Istanbul

The Bank Hotel

Located in the Karaköy neighborhood, The Bank Hotel is housed in a mid-19th century Neo-Renaissance building built by Italian architect Antoine Tedeschi. This design hotel restored the building, which has sweeping views of the Bosphorus, and now offers 62 rooms—including nine suites—to guests. The hotel has amenities like a spa and gym and even allows pets. Guests can enjoy a drink on the rooftop bar and dine in either the lobby restaurant or Serica, the hotel's signature restaurant.

Witt Istanbul Hotel

This 18-room boutique hotel, located in the affluent Cihangir district, features retro furnishings and modern luxury. Witt Istanbul Hotel provides a unique opportunity to spend time in a residential area of the city. The sleek, modern interior has calming, monochromatic tones, and each room features a French balcony that overlooks the neighborhood.

Rixos Tersane

Rixos Tersane is a newly opened five-star hotel in Haliç, on the site of a 600-year-old dockyard. Situated on the Golden Horn, the luxurious resort has everything you could ask for. Guests can arrive by sea and use the hotel's private boats. Amenities include an infinity pool overlooking the water, all-day dining options, and an Executive Sports Club featuring activities like pickleball, paddle boarding, and pilates. The hotel has 432 guestrooms and 67 luxury suites, 55 of which have their own outdoor terraces.

The Stay Nisantasi

The Stay Nisantasi‘s interiors, designed by award-winning firm Autoban, have a Bauhaus feel. Several suite options and connected rooms are available for larger groups. Surrounded by Nisantasi's famed fashion boutiques, the hotel makes a great starting point for exploration. The ground-floor lounge features a bar and a menu of light meals that include Turkish and global favorites.

Art and Culture Sites in Istanbul

Blue Mosque

Known for its intricate decorations and blue tiles, the Blue Mosque—officially the Sultan Ahmed Mosque—is an imperial mosque built between 1609 and 1617. Visitors flock here to take in the structure's Iznik tiles and painted floral motifs.

Hagia Sophia

No visit to Istanbul would be complete without a visit to the Hagia Sophia. The famed Byzantine structure is known for its stunning interior. Originally a Christian church, it was transformed into a mosque and stands as a symbol of Istanbul's evolving culture.

Süleymaniye Mosque

The Süleymaniye Mosque is located on Istanbul's Third Hill and was designed by acclaimed Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan. Considered a masterpiece of Ottoman architecture, the mosque complex is well worth a visit.

Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts

As the first museum in the country to include Turkish and Islamic art, side by side, and the last museum opened during the Ottoman Empire, the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts is a fascinating dive into Turkish culture. The museum is particularly rich in stonework, textiles, and metalwork and also includes an ethnography section exploring daily life from the Ottoman times to the early 20th century.

Istanbul Modern

If you want a break from historical sites and you’re looking for something more contemporary, consider stopping by Istanbul Modern. Located in a stunning building designed by Renzo Piano, Turkey's first modern and contemporary art museum focuses on both Turkish and international talents.

Basilica Cistern

Go underground with a visit to Basilica Cistern. Its location close to the Hagia Sophia makes these two sites easy to visit in the same day. The largest of the hundreds of ancient cisterns that sit under Istanbul, it's kept filled with just a little water and is now open for visitors to explore. This marvel shows the incredible levels of Byzantine engineering and, as such, gives great insight into Turkey's history.

Cultural Experiences in Istanbul

Bosphorus Cruise

Partaking in a Bosphorus cruise is a spectacular way to experience the city. The Bosphorus connects the Black Sea with the Marmara Sea and provides a divide between Asia and Europe. It also cuts through Istanbul, and spending a few hours on a cruise is a wonderful experience that gives a fresh perspective of the city. If you want something straightforward, try options by Şehir Hatları, Istanbul's official ferry company. They offer several different options depending on how much time you want to spend on the water. If you want to splurge, Zoe Yacht offers upscale private cruises.

Turkish Bath

The Turkish bath, or hamam, has been a culture staple for over 1,000 years. There are about 60 public bathhouses open to the public and one can't visit Istanbul without taking a visit. Sit back and enjoy the stream, scrubs, and massages as a way to really dive into traditional Turkish culture. Zeyrek Çinili Hamam and Cağaloğlu Hamam are both housed in stunning historical buildings and provide a wonderful experience for visitors.

Cooking Class

Dive into Turkish culture via a cooking class with Turkish Flavours. This culinary tour company, run by locals, offers two half-day cooking classes and several food tours to explore Istanbul's rich history with food. Walk through the historic Spice Bazaar and get familiar with delicious meze as a way to experience the city in a new, meaningful way.

Where to Eat and Drink in Istanbul

Arkestra

One-star Michelin restaurant Arkestra is located in Etiler, housed in a former residential villa from the 1960s, which adds to its charm and character. This setting provides a distinctive ambiance where food, music, and atmosphere converge to create memorable moments of conviviality. The open kitchen allows diners to observe the culinary art in action, enhancing the overall dining experience. The restaurant also features a secluded courtyard, ideal for al fresco dining when the weather permits. The menu is influenced by modern European cooking, focusing on soulful dishes based on seasonality.

Pandeli

Pandeli is a celebrated culinary gem known for its traditional Turkish dishes and historical ambiance located inside the historic Spice Bazaar. Adorned with characteristic blue tiles, the restaurant offers a menu featuring classics that are all-time favorites of Istanbul dwellers.

Yeni Lokanta

Yeni Lokanta is a chef restaurant by Civan Er and is renowned for its innovative approach to traditional Turkish cuisine. This restaurant, nestled in the bustling Beyoğlu district, particularly stands out for its relaxed ambiance, excellent service, and a wood-fired oven that adds a unique touch to its dishes. The culinary experience at Yeni Lokanta is a blend of tradition and modernity.

Zübeyir Ocakbaşı

Zübeyir Ocakbaşı is a kebab grill and a culinary gem renowned for its traditional Turkish ocakbaşı grill. Located in Beyoğlu, close to Taksim Square, the restaurant offers a vibrant and authentic kebab experience. It's known for its cozy and comfortable atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for both locals and tourists seeking a taste of traditional Turkish flavors. Most who eat at Zübeyir barely do any ordering. Show up, and trust your waiter.

