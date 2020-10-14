Home / Design / Creative Products

20 Creative Couples Halloween Costumes You Can Only Find on Amazon

By Jessica Stewart on October 13, 2020
The Halloween season is here and for many, that means finding the perfect costume to liven up the season with cute pictures and social-distanced holiday fun. For couples, there's the added fun of deciding how to coordinate looks. Luckily, Amazon has a ton of ready to wear couples costumes to help make you the party's most dynamic duo.

You'll find a ton of classic pairings, from peanut butter and jelly to cookies and milk, as well more out of the box outfits. If you and your partner are art lovers, what about dressing like Bob Ross and one of his landscape paintings? Or if you like pop culture, classic cartoon couples like Homer and Marge Simpson and Fred and Wilma Flintstone might do the trick.

Whatever you decide, there's still time to have most costumes arrive for October 31, especially if you sign up for Prime. So what are you waiting for? Start browsing so that you'll have plenty to time to pick up any accessories you might need to make you and your better half stand out and take home top prize for best costume.

Here are 20 creative Halloween costumes that are perfect for couples looking to dress to impress.

 

Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head

Mr and Mrs Potato Head Costume

Disguise | $39.46+

 

Nerds Candy

Nerds Couples Costume

Rasta Imposta | $43.24

 

Bob Ross and His Painting

 

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Peanut Butter and Jelly Couples Costume for Halloween

Fun World | $29.99

 

Homer and Marge Simpson

Homer and Marge Simpson Costumes

Right: Disguise | $34.99+ | Right: Disguise | $34.95+

 

Milk and Cookies

Cookies and Milk Couples Costume for Halloween

Fun World | $35.45

 

Deer Caught in Headlights 

Funny Halloween Costume for Couples

Rasta Imposta | $49.35

 

Woody and Jessie from Toy Story

Toy Story Halloween Costume for Couples

Left: Disney | $43.58+ | Right: Disney | $31.52+

 

Soap and Loofah

Fun Couples Costume Halloween 2019

Costume Agent | $45.95

 

Plug and Socket

Plug and Socket Halloween Costume for Couples

Rasta Imposta | $38.95

 

Bacon and Eggs

Eggs and Bacon Couples Costume on Amazon

Rasta Imposta | $27.59

 

Cheese and Cracker

Adult Couples Costume for Halloween

Fun World | $29.99

 

Fred and Wilma Flintstone

 

King and Queen Chess Pieces

Chess Piece Halloween Costume for Two People

Tigerdoe | $29.99

 

Toothbrush and Toothpaste

Toothbrush and Tooth Paste Costume

Tigerdoe | $29.99

 

Abraham Lincoln and the Statue of Liberty

Clever Couples Halloween Costumes on Amazon

Left: California Costumes | $30.83+ | Right: Rubie's | $16.69

 

Buddy and Jovie from Elf

Elf Couples Costume

Buy Costumes | $88.99

 

Hot Dog and Bun

 

Two Peas In a Pod

 

 

Two Peas In A Pod

Hauntlook | $34.99

 

S'mores Snack

S'Mores Snack Couples Costume

Party City | $49.99

 

Dollars and Cents

Dollars and Cents Costume

Hauntlook | $39.99

This article has been edited and updated.

