20 Creative Couples Halloween Costumes You Can Only Find on Amazon

The Halloween season is here and for many, that means finding the perfect costume to liven up the season with cute pictures and social-distanced holiday fun. For couples, there's the added fun of deciding how to coordinate looks. Luckily, Amazon has a ton of ready to wear couples costumes to help make you the party's most dynamic duo.

You'll find a ton of classic pairings, from peanut butter and jelly to cookies and milk, as well more out of the box outfits. If you and your partner are art lovers, what about dressing like Bob Ross and one of his landscape paintings? Or if you like pop culture, classic cartoon couples like Homer and Marge Simpson and Fred and Wilma Flintstone might do the trick.

Whatever you decide, there's still time to have most costumes arrive for October 31, especially if you sign up for Prime. So what are you waiting for? Start browsing so that you'll have plenty to time to pick up any accessories you might need to make you and your better half stand out and take home top prize for best costume.

Here are 20 creative Halloween costumes that are perfect for couples looking to dress to impress.

Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head

Nerds Candy

Bob Ross and His Painting

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Homer and Marge Simpson

Milk and Cookies

Deer Caught in Headlights

Woody and Jessie from Toy Story

Soap and Loofah

Plug and Socket

Bacon and Eggs

Cheese and Cracker

Fred and Wilma Flintstone

King and Queen Chess Pieces

Toothbrush and Toothpaste

Abraham Lincoln and the Statue of Liberty

Buddy and Jovie from Elf

Hot Dog and Bun

Two Peas In a Pod

S'mores Snack

Dollars and Cents

This article has been edited and updated.

