No Tricks Here: Save 15% On All Art Classes With My Modern Met Academy’s Halloween Sale

By Sara Barnes on October 24, 2022
Halloween is full of tricks and treats. But at My Modern Met Academy, there are no tricks—just a bevy of online art classes that are a treat to take. Our e-learning platform features courses in drawing, painting, crafts, and photography that you can enroll in and learn from anywhere in the world and view as many times as you like. Now, we’re offering a special sale to celebrate the spookiest time of year. Save 15% on all of our classes when you use the code halloween15 at checkout. The sale lasts until October 31 at 11:59 PM PDT. (The sale does not apply to gift cards or bundles.)

It can be a challenge to decide what kind of class you’d like to enroll in first. Why not take inspiration from the season? October is known for its daily drawing challenges that have people sketching every day. This type of practice isn’t exclusive to October; you can do this whenever you like.

To help you jumpstart your illustration, try enrolling in Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion with Anna Sokolova. You’ll explore ways to add emotion and personality to your work using colored inks. By the end of the course, you’ll create your own expressive animal portrait.

Drawing might not be your thing, and that's okay; we have plenty more classes on our roster. If you have a dog, give this photography class a try: Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend with Belinda Richards. She’ll show you how to take a soulful portrait of your pup in a studio setting. You can learn just in time to capture them in a cute Halloween costume or a perfect portrait for your holiday cards.

Head to My Modern Met Academy to check out our entire course offering. Don’t delay—the sale will only last until October 31. Remember to use the code halloween15 to save 15% on your order. Just use the code at checkout to apply the savings and get learning.

Save 15% on all My Modern Met Academy classes when you use the code halloween15 until October 31 at 11:59 PM PDT. Here are some of the classes available to take:

 

Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion

Online Colored Ink Class by Anna Sokolova

Enroll in Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion.

 

Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend

Enroll in Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend.

 

Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons

Contemporary Acrylic Landscape Painting by Elyse Dodge

Enroll in Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons.

 

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

Architectural Drawing Class

Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil.

 

Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase

Hand Lettering With Danison Fronda

Enroll in Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase.

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
