Perfect Your Painting When You Enroll in These Online Art Classes

Painting is one of the oldest artistic traditions. When you paint, you are doing something that people have done for thousands of years. But sometimes, the beginning is the hard part. If you don’t know how to paint, it can be challenging to know where to start. That’s where My Modern Met Academy comes in. We’re dedicated to helping you unleash your creativity through online art classes. Better yet, we have painting classes that will do just that—no experience necessary.

Start your picture-making journey with one of our abstract painting classes. The course Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings with artist Nitika Ale will show you how to create beautiful blooms that burst from your canvas. You don’t need to have any prior experience with drawing flowers; this class focuses on creating expressive florals using several painting techniques, all of which Ale shows you in great detail.

Have you always admired the dappled light you see through the trees? In artist Megan Elizabeth’s course titled Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting With Acrylics, she’ll share how nature has inspired her to transform this special type of light into beautiful art. Think of this class as a paint-along session where you’ll get acquainted with acrylics, learn color mixing, and then how to build up color and texture to create a work of art.

Our newest painting class is for anyone who has a bit of experience painting and drawing and now wants to combine the two. Celebrated creative Dimitra Milan teaches Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting. Over the course of about an hour, she demonstrates how to create an abstract background and then sketch a subject on that canvas. Finally, she’ll show you how to bring the two together in harmony.

