Perfect Your Painting When You Enroll in These Online Art Classes

By Sara Barnes on May 24, 2022
Painting is one of the oldest artistic traditions. When you paint, you are doing something that people have done for thousands of years. But sometimes, the beginning is the hard part. If you don’t know how to paint, it can be challenging to know where to start. That’s where My Modern Met Academy comes in. We’re dedicated to helping you unleash your creativity through online art classes. Better yet, we have painting classes that will do just that—no experience necessary.

Start your picture-making journey with one of our abstract painting classes. The course Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings with artist Nitika Ale will show you how to create beautiful blooms that burst from your canvas. You don’t need to have any prior experience with drawing flowers; this class focuses on creating expressive florals using several painting techniques, all of which Ale shows you in great detail.

Have you always admired the dappled light you see through the trees? In artist Megan Elizabeth’s course titled Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting With Acrylics, she’ll share how nature has inspired her to transform this special type of light into beautiful art. Think of this class as a paint-along session where you’ll get acquainted with acrylics, learn color mixing, and then how to build up color and texture to create a work of art.

Our newest painting class is for anyone who has a bit of experience painting and drawing and now wants to combine the two. Celebrated creative Dimitra Milan teaches Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting. Over the course of about an hour, she demonstrates how to create an abstract background and then sketch a subject on that canvas. Finally, she’ll show you how to bring the two together in harmony.

Check out these courses and enroll in them today. But don't forget—we've got more than painting. See all the courses we offer, from illustration to photography.

Learn painting when you enroll in online classes on My Modern Met Academy—no experience necessary. Start with Nitika Ale's class, Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings.

Abstract Floral Painting Class by Nitika Ale

Ale's class is all about creating expressive paintings inspired by flowers.

Abstract Floral Painting Class by Nitika Ale

She goes over different abstract techniques.

Abstract Floral Painting Class by Nitika AleAbstract Floral Painting Class by Nitika AleAbstract Floral Painting Class by Nitika AleAbstract Floral Painting Class by Nitika AleAbstract Floral Painting Class by Nitika Ale

Get a peek into the class here:

 

In artist Megan Elizabeth’s course titled Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting With Acrylics, she’ll share how nature has inspired her to transform this special type of light into beautiful art.

Dappled Light Painting by Megan Elizabeth

Think of this class as a paint-along session.

Dappled Light Painting by Megan Elizabeth

You’ll get acquainted with acrylics, learn color mixing, and then how to build up color and texture to create a work of art.

Dappled Light Painting by Megan ElizabethDappled Light Painting by Megan ElizabethDappled Light Painting by Megan Elizabeth

Watch the class introduction:

 

Our newest painting class is for anyone who has a bit of experience painting and drawing and now wants to combine the two.

Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan

Celebrated creative Dimitra Milan teaches Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.

Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan

Over the course of about an hour, she demonstrates how to create an abstract background and then sketch a subject on that canvas.

Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra MilanAbstract Realism Painting by Dimitra MilanAbstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan

Finally, she’ll show you how to bring the two together in harmony.

Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan

Learn more about the class below.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
