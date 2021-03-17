Japanese Artist Uses Real Flower Petals To Complete Ethereal Fashion Illustrations

Stepping into the creative world of artist Hanaco Hanasakura is like stepping into an everlasting spring. The Japanese wedding dress designer creates exquisite mixed-media fashion illustrations using an array of colorful flower petals and leaves. From ballgowns made of scarlet roses to blossoming mini skirts, each figure is dressed for the runway.

The simple composition of Hanasakura's illustrations allows the viewer to fully appreciate the beauty of each flower petal. Her ethereal women are drawn in gleeful poses with minimal linework. So, the only color that appears on the paper is the arrangement of plant life. Her botanical additions allow her to build a variety of different clothing designs and shapes, including accessories like head scarfs, hairbows, and hats.

Hanasakura only uses discarded and wilted flowers in her art as a way of giving the flora a second life. This is related to the Japanese way of thinking called mottainai (もったいない), which literally means “what a waste.” Modern environmentalists have adopted the term as a way to promote reusing and recycling objects of potential value. Likewise, through her art, Hanasakura shows that even abandoned flowers can still blossom.

Scroll down to see more fashion illustrations by Hanasakura, and follow the artist on Instagram and Twitter to keep up to date with her latest creations.

Japanese artist Hanaco Hanasakura completes her fashion illustrations with layers of colorful flower petals.

Hanaco Hanasakura: Instagram | Twitter

Related Articles:

3D Fashion Illustrations Use Unexpected Objects to Create Magnificent Evening Dresses

New Fabulous Fashion Illustrations Seamlessly Blend Real-Life Objects to Mimic Graceful Movement

Fashion Illustrations Utilize Colorful Food Items for a Finishing Touch