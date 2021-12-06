Home / Architecture

Bamboo Bungalows in Thailand’s Turtle Bay Eco-Tourism Destination Celebrate Local Folklore

By Samantha Pires on December 6, 2021
Bamboo Bungalows in Thailand’s Turtle Bay Eco-Tourism Destination Celebrate Local Folklore

Photo: TonPixelPro

Located on the waters of Hua Hin’s Khao Tao Reservoir in Thailand, there is a hotel made up of five bamboo bungalows, all constructed with local materials. These series of guest houses in the eco-tourism destination—aptly known as Turtle Bay—are a bit more exciting than your average hotel room, though. The design itself harkens back to local folklore.

In Thai folklore, the turtles are a symbol of prosperity and good luck as they never move backward or turn to look back from their path. Turtles are also often found in Hua Hin. In fact, the name of the reservoir—Khao Tao—literally translates to Turtle Island. Architect Sarawoot Janseng-Aram of Dersyn Studio decided to honor the site’s connection to turtles in the design of the new resort.

Bamboo Bungalows in Hua Hin's Turtle Bay, an Eco-Tourism Destination in Thailand

Photo: TonPixelPro

The roof of the structure looks like the protective shell of the animal and is covered with dark shingles. Jansaeng-Aram believes the texture and overlap of the material would best reflect the nature of the turtle’s shell. The architecture was also inspired by local building wisdom, from the abundant and sustainable practices of construction with bamboo to the method of cooling the interiors of the cabin.

One notable way the design combined sustainable methods of building with local knowledge is the usage of “poon-tum,” a local construction material commonly used to build ancient temples. The actual form of the buildings, as well as the special material choices, also helped to make the project more sustainable. Jansaeng-Aram created large interior spaces with high ceilings and windows placed to create natural ventilation to cool the rooms. At night, Turtle Bay is lit up using power generated by solar panels on some of the bungalow roofs.

Keep scrolling to explore the resort through photographs. For more information on this unique eco-tourism site, check out Turtle Bay’s website.

Thailand’s Turtle Bay eco-tourism destination is made up of five floating bamboo bungalows that celebrate local folklore.

Bamboo Bungalows in Hua Hin's Turtle Bay, an Eco-Tourism Destination in Thailand

Photo: TonPixelPro

The design of each bungalow is inspired by the shape of turtles themselves.

Bamboo Bungalows in Hua Hin's Turtle Bay, an Eco-Tourism Destination in Thailand

Photo: TonPixelPro

Entrance of the Bamboo Bungalows in Hua Hin's Turtle Bay, an Eco-Tourism Destination in Thailand

Photo: TonPixelPro

Interior of the Bamboo Bungalows in Hua Hin's Turtle Bay, an Eco-Tourism Destination in Thailand

Photo: TonPixelPro

Porch of the Bamboo Bungalows in Hua Hin's Turtle Bay, an Eco-Tourism Destination in Thailand

Photo: TonPixelPro

Interior of the Bamboo Bungalows in Hua Hin's Turtle Bay, an Eco-Tourism Destination in Thailand

Photo: TonPixelPro

Interior of the Bamboo Bungalows in Hua Hin's Turtle Bay, an Eco-Tourism Destination in Thailand

Photo: TonPixelPro

Aerial of the Bamboo Bungalows in Hua Hin's Turtle Bay, an Eco-Tourism Destination in Thailand

Photo: TonPixelPro

Dersyn Studio: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Turtle Bay Hua Hin: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dersyn Studio.

Related Articles:

Resort Concept Imagines Treehouses Inspired by the Shape of Bamboo Rice Baskets

Architects Design a Senegalese Hotel Resort Built Around the Local Baobab Trees

Architects Design a Conceptual Zero-Energy, Zero-Waste Eco-Resort in the Philippines

Sleep in a Giant Clamshell Villa at This Unique Island Resort in the Philippines

Architects Design Whimsical “Tree House” Resort in Hangzhou, China

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Architects Imagine the “Office of the Future” Coming to Hollywood
3D-Printed ‘Rain Catcher’ House Reimagines Sustainable Home Design
Stunning Sustainable Pavilion Is Made of Massive “Energy Trees”
Resort Concept Imagines Treehouses Inspired by the Shape of Bamboo Rice Baskets
Futuristic Pavilion Inspired by the Wings of a Falcon Designed for the Dubai Expo 2020
Architect Craig Dykers of Snøhetta on Transdisciplinary Design and Climate Abuse [Podcast]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Abstract Flock of Migrating Birds Frozen in Time Around a Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020
Individually Designed Cabins Offer an Immersive Stay in a Historic Chinese City
Circular Glass-Walled Cabin Easily Transforms From a Luxury Room Into an Open Patio
Kengo Kuma Proposes Contemporary Arched Addition to Angers Cathedral
10 Important Examples of Contemporary American Architecture [Infographic]
10 Largest Cities in the World by Population

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.