Designer Reveals the Fonts Used in the Logos of the World’s Biggest Brands

By Sara Barnes on September 14, 2020
Starbucks Font

Starbucks

Have you ever looked at a logo and thought, “What font is that?” Well, designer Emanuele Abrate is answering that question with his fascinating project called Logofonts. As the name suggests, Abrate reveals the fonts that are used in some of the world’s biggest brands, from Nike to Spotify to YouTube. He demonstrates exactly how they are used by setting the font’s name in the same way that it appears in the company’s logo.

The goal of Logofonts is simple. “It is to try to find out which font has been used for the logo (or which font has been modified or used as a base, since most famous logos use custom typography),” Abrate tells My Modern Met. This involves research. “I consult the various brand manuals, and then visually compare the original font with the logo. I often recognize the font at a glance, but I also help myself with tools like WhatTheFont, or consult the various forums.”

Scrolling through the popular Logofonts Instagram, you’ll see just how many companies use a variation of Helvetica in their branding. But this shouldn’t come as a surprise—the amount of typefaces it offers, paired with its clean aesthetic, makes the font a great choice for a variety of brands. (There’s even an excellent documentary about Helvetica’s legacy.)

Abrate touches on this trend as he reflects on the project so far. “Each logo font for me is a surprising discovery,” he explains. “The most interesting thing is to observe how the same font can assume a different face depending on the logo where it is used and depending on the weight Omega, Supreme, Gillette, PayPal, RedBull use Futura, but they have a completely different impact, approach, and mood.”

Scroll down to see what fonts massive companies have used. For more, follow the Logofonts Instagram.

In his ongoing Logofonts project, designer Emanuele Abrate reveals the fonts that are used in some of the world’s biggest brands.

Twitter Font

Twitter

USA Today Font

“USA Today”

Target Font

Target

Reddit Font

Reddit

Spotify Font

Spotify

Whatsapp Font

WhatsApp

Trip Advisor Font

Trip Advisor

Microsoft Font

Microsoft

Redbull Font

Red Bull

 

Adobe Font

Adobe Acrobat

 

Shopify Font

Shopify

YouTube Font

YouTube

Netflix Font

Netflix

Airbnb Font

Airbnb

Facebook Font

Facebook

Discord Font

Discord

 

Google Maps Font

Google Maps

 

Tiktok Font

Tiktok

Instagram Font

Instagram

Adidas Font

Adidas

Nike Font

Nike

Adobe Font

Adobe Creative Cloud

Logofonts: Instagram
Emanuele Abrate: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Emanuele Abrate.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
