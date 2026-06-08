Tiny Hieronymus Bosch-Inspired Painting Sells for More Than 10 Times Its Estimate at Sotheby’s Auction

A small painting inspired by the fantastical world of Hieronymus Bosch just delivered a huge surprise at auction. On June 2, 2026, Hell, a 16th-century oil-on-panel attributed to a follower of the Dutch master, sold for $537,600 at Sotheby’s New York, soaring past its $30,000 to $50,000 estimate.

Measuring just over 10 inches tall, the work captivated bidders with the same dark imagination that made Bosch one of art history’s most influential painters. The scene centers on a grotesque “hell mouth,” a monstrous figure holding a platter and pitcher while writhing human figures suffer atop its outstretched tongue. Angels flee in the foreground as armies clash beneath a medieval castle in the distance, creating a chaotic vision of damnation.

Created during the first half of the 16th century, the panel carries a long collecting history. Before entering the estate of San Francisco collector George Sarlo, it passed through several European and American collections, including those of a Belgian baron and a Mexican diplomat. Over the years, scholars debated its authorship, attributing it at different times to Jan de Cock, Jan Wellens de Cock, and an anonymous follower of Bosch.

Interest in the painting proved just as dramatic as its imagery. Ten bidders competed for six minutes before the hammer finally fell at more than 10 times the work’s high estimate.

According to Sotheby’s, the result reflects the continued appeal of Bosch’s imaginative visual language. The painting attracted not only Old Master collectors but also bidders who typically focus on modern and contemporary art, demonstrating how Bosch-inspired imagery continues to resonate across collecting categories.

The results point to renewed enthusiasm for Old Master paintings, particularly works that offer striking imagery, compelling scholarship, or the thrill of discovery. Few examples illustrate that better than Hell. Though scholars may continue to debate exactly who painted the panel, bidders left little doubt about its appeal. More than five centuries after its creation, the tiny vision of damnation transformed from a modestly estimated lot into a $537,600 auction sensation, proving that Bosch's fantastical and unsettling world still captivates collectors today.

This 10-inch-tall painting attributed to a follower of Hieronymus Bosch sold for more than 10 times its estimate, proving the enduring appeal of the artist’s fantastical vision of hell.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sotheby’s.