LEGO Unveils a 2,125-Piece Architecture Set of Japan’s Iconic Himeji Castle

Japan is known for many things and its iconic Himeji Castle is certainly one of them. Standing tall since 1333, this magnificent castle has dazzled locals and tourists for centuries. Now, you can have your very own replica of this landmark at home. LEGO has just unveiled a 2,125-piece set of Himeji Castle. The model is part of their Architecture series, an adult-oriented collection that depicts famed structures from around the globe.

The LEGO set is part of the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the castle (nicknamed the “White Heron Castle”) being listed as a World Heritage Site. Located in the Hyogo Prefecture, it is the largest and most visited castle in Japan. It's location on a hilltop was not only crucial during its time as a samurai stronghold, but also turned it into one of the most photogenic buildings in the world.

The detailed LEGO set captures the castle’s turrets, walkways, and asymmetric walls in its signature style. Once assembled, it measures 7.5 inches high, 12.5 inches wide, and 10.5 inches deep. The model focuses on the castle’s distinctive main keep, as well as the famed watariyagura corridor that connects it to the shorter adjacent tower. As beautiful as it is on the outside, you can also lift the top of the main building to view a simplified interpretation of the interior layout.

One of the most exciting elements of the Himeji Castle LEGO set is being able to customize its vast grounds. It comes with two sets of cherry blossom trees, one with bright pink flowers, and the other with the green leaves that take their place once the spring has passed. This way, you can either choose to display your favorite season or place them all together for an extra-lush garden.

This isn't the only Japan-inspired set LEGO is debuting soon. The company has also announced the release of a new Zen Garden set. The 1,362-piece model is named Tranquil Garden, and unlike the Himeji Castle set, doesn't depict any place in particular. The set will feature a tea pavilion and an arched bridge, along with cherry blossoms and koi fish.

The Himeji Castle LEGO set and the Tranquil Garden set will both hit the stores on August 1, 2023. The former will have a price tag of $159.99, while the latter will go for $109.99. LEGO has yet to launch pre-orders for these sets, so make sure to visit their website to stay up to date and get yours.

LEGO: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [SoraNews24]

All images via LEGO.

