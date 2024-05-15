LEGO Throws It Back With a ‘Retro Radio’ That Can Actually Play Music

If you're currently an adult, there is a good chance you have nostalgic feelings about the radio. Maybe it was the way you discovered your favorite songs, or remember a loved one listening to it at home or in the car. And while the way we enjoy music nowadays has vastly changed, the humble radio still has a place in our hearts. LEGO knows this, and has released the LEGO Icons Retro Radio, a functional device you can build with your own hands.

This 906-piece set pays tribute to the music of the 1950s and 1960s, as well as the summer adventures these portable radios often offered the soundtrack to. The look wouldn't be complete without its vintage colors—a minty green with light brown accents—and its reliable antenna. Although it can't tune to the real radio, the set features a dial to turn it on and switch between different pre-recorded sounds, including the white noise you hear in between stations.

But the real fun is on the back of the model. With the help of a cleverly hidden space, you can insert your mobile phone and play music as if it was coming from the radio itself. And like many LEGO sets, it can become a statement piece in your home. Standing at 12 inches high, 9 inches wide, and 2.5 inches deep, you can easily place it on a shelf or a table in your living room.

The LEGO Icons Retro Radio was inspired by LEGO fan Mehdi Rustamov's design. He based the concept on a beloved vintage radio in his grandfather’s house. “The shapes, colors, materials. Everything in this little box was amazing,” Rustamov said about his original creation. “I decided to design this radio with its working volume knobs and keypads. And now, think about the craziest thing—if this radio really makes sounds.”

If you'd like to get your hands on one, the LEGO Icons Retro Radio will be available on June 1, 2024, for $99.99. To stay up to date with any new releases, you can visit LEGO's website.

