Barbie Celebrates 65th Anniversary With Dolls of Powerful Women Around the World

Over the last few years, Mattel has paid tribute to female trailblazers by creating a Barbie dolls with their likeness. Now, to celebrate Barbie's 65th anniversary, they've decided to put the spotlight on eight inspiring women from around the world. These global storytellers thrive in different fields but have one thing in common—they've fearlessly fought for their dreams and are inspiring new generations and audiences to do the same.

Inspired by their mission of sharing countless stories of empowerment, the eight icons also speak to the 250+ professions Barbie has had in her six-decade-run. The women selected for this celebration are American EGOT-winning actress Viola Davis, Canadian singer Shania Twain, British actress Dame Helen Mirren, Australian singer Kylie Minogue, Brazilian Indigenous vlogger Maira Gomez, Mexican film director Lila Avilés, Japanese model Nicole Fujita, and German comedian Enissa Amani.

“As a young girl, I was inspired by the essence of Barbie to create my own imaginative world and express myself through role play and storytelling,” said Shania Twain. “I applaud Barbie for encouraging girls to create their own narratives and I'm honored to serve as a storyteller and role model during their 65th anniversary year. I hope other young girls are inspired to play out their dreams and recognize their limitless potential.”

Meanwhile, Viola Davis said that she wanted this Barbie to make her 6-year-old self squeal. “It's my biggest gift to her,” commented the actress in a statement shared on her Instagram. “My lifelong mission and legacy to make her feel pretty, seen, and worthy.” Her Barbie's outfit is a nod to her 2018 Golden Globes look, where she took the red carpet by storm by rocking her natural hair in an afro, along with a timeless black gown and a pearl necklace.

Helen Mirren's doll also pays tribute to a striking red carpet look. In spring 2023, the actress—who also served as the voice of the narrator in the Barbie movie—dazzled the audience at the Cannes Film Festival by showing up in a head-to-toe monochromatic outfit, which included a bright blue hairdo.

Barbie and the honorees know the arts and performance is not all about glamour though. And so, Lila Áviles' doll depicts her with her camera in hand, ready to tell a poignant story from behind the lens. She talked to Spanish newspaper El País about the experience of being being turned into a Barbie: “I got the invitation and it was crazy. Just imagine, last year they gave it to an astronaut! I must confess that I was moved.”

Barbie: Website | Instagram

All images via Mattel.

