Relive the 80s With This 2,651-Piece LEGO Set of a Pac-Man Arcade

Fans of old-fashioned arcade games can relive the experience with LEGO's newest set. Inspired by the 1980s game of Pac-Man, this 2,651-piece set helps you recreate the iconic game. Not only does it feature figurines of the titular character and the ghost villains Blinky and Clyde, but it also includes the necessary parts to activate a mechanical chase.

The box set is modeled after an arcade cabinet. So as you put together the thousands of pieces, you will also be adding a four-way joystick and a coin slot that lights up—similar to what you would find in a real arcade. While there is no need for quarters and the joystick does not actually move the pieces, LEGO does include a method to enjoy the Pac-Man game. To the side of the cabinet is a mechanical crank and as you turn it, you will be able to move the pieces inside the screen.

“We wanted to recreate the experience of the eighties and the joy that people got from the arcade games of that time,” says LEGO designer Sven Franic. While this is the first collaboration of this kind between these two companies, the unveiling of the game came with a fun fact about Pac-Man's distinct yellow color. As it turns out, the game's creator Toru Iwatani, was inspired by the hue of the LEGO brick. “Not knowing that Pac-Man was inspired by LEGO bricks was quite a funny situation, as we spent a lot of time wondering what shade of yellow to go for,” Franic adds. Due to the complexity of this set, it is recommended for people aged 18 and over.

You can purchase the Pac-Man Arcade set for $269.99 via LEGO's website starting June 4, 2023.

LEGO: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [The Verge]

All images via LEGO.

