Stargazers Can Construct the NASA Mars Rover in New LEGO Set

Millions of miles away from the Earth, the NASA Mars Rover Perseverance is collecting essential data that will help astronauts one day visit the Red Planet. For those that want to feel connected to this amazing piece of engineering, there is now a LEGO set that can help you recreate it on a smaller scale.

By assembling 1,132 LEGO bricks you can bring the rover to life in all its glory. The finished piece measures 9 inches tall and has 360-degree steering and a moveable arm. Additionally, like its real-life inspiration, the toy model can traverse uneven terrain with its six wheels and suspension. This allows for all sorts of imaginative play.

Makers can also download the Technic AR app for more information about Perseverance and its expeditions on Mars. It even shows what the weather is like on Earth's neighboring planet. “I’ve always felt passionate about space, and the design process let me explore my interest as I recreated the incredible engineering developed by the pioneering team at NASA,” Luke Cragin, design at LEGO, says. “We hope the model’s features and functions will help introduce young space lovers to the world of engineering and encourage them to reach for the stars in the future.”

The Mars Rover Perseverance set will be available for purchase through the LEGO website for $99.99 starting August 1, 2023.

LEGO: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [DesignTAXI]

All images via LEGO.

