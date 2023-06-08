Home / Creative Products / Toys

Stargazers Can Construct the NASA Mars Rover in New LEGO Set

By Margherita Cole on June 8, 2023
LEGO Mars Rover

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Millions of miles away from the Earth, the NASA Mars Rover Perseverance is collecting essential data that will help astronauts one day visit the Red Planet. For those that want to feel connected to this amazing piece of engineering, there is now a LEGO set that can help you recreate it on a smaller scale.

By assembling 1,132 LEGO bricks you can bring the rover to life in all its glory. The finished piece measures 9 inches tall and has 360-degree steering and a moveable arm. Additionally, like its real-life inspiration, the toy model can traverse uneven terrain with its six wheels and suspension. This allows for all sorts of imaginative play.

Makers can also download the Technic AR app for more information about Perseverance and its expeditions on Mars. It even shows what the weather is like on Earth's neighboring planet. “I’ve always felt passionate about space, and the design process let me explore my interest as I recreated the incredible engineering developed by the pioneering team at NASA,” Luke Cragin, design at LEGO, says. “We hope the model’s features and functions will help introduce young space lovers to the world of engineering and encourage them to reach for the stars in the future.”

The Mars Rover Perseverance set will be available for purchase through the LEGO website for $99.99 starting August 1, 2023.

LEGO is releasing a new set based on the NASA Mars Rover Perseverance.

LEGO Mars Rover

By assembling 1,132 pieces you can recreate the rover.

LEGO Mars Rover

It was designed to spark children's interest in engineering and science.

LEGO Mars Rover

The set will be available for purchase for $99.99 starting August 1, 2023.

LEGO Mars RoverLEGO: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [DesignTAXI]

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles:

Relive the 80s With This 2,651-Piece LEGO Set of a Pac-Man Arcade

Ai Weiwei Recreated Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Out of 650,000 LEGO Bricks

LEGO’s 10,001-Piece Eiffel Tower Set Is Its Tallest Set Ever Released

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

20 Backyard Games That Will Provide Hours of Outdoor Fun This Summer
LEGOLAND Unveils Life-Size Ferrari Made From Over 380,000 LEGO Bricks
Relive the 80s With This 2,651-Piece LEGO Set of a Pac-Man Arcade
Mattel Releases Anna May Wong Barbie Doll To Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month
Mattel Unveils New Barbie Doll With Down Syndrome
20 Toys and Action Figures for the Playful Art Lover in Your Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

LEGO Unveils Rivendell, the Largest ‘Lord of the Rings’ Set With 6,167 Pieces
Barbie Unveils Aviator Bessie Coleman Doll in ‘Inspiring Women’ Line
Devoted Teacher Makes Personalized Plush Toys Based on Students’ Drawings
LEGO Kit Lets People Make Their Own Version of Hokusai’s ‘The Great Wave’
LEGO Releases a ‘Home Alone’ Set for Fans to Relive the Shenanigans From the Beloved Movie
LEGO’s 10,001-Piece Eiffel Tower Set Is Its Tallest Set Ever Released

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.