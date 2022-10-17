Clock and Glasses Repairman Upcycles Spare Parts Into Incredible Animal Sculptures

By day, Hisashi Ito is the proprietor of a clock and glasses store in Japan called Megane Tokei Ito. During his free time, however, he utilizes his knowledge of repairing devices to upcycle unused materials into fantastical animal sculptures. These unique works of art combine spare pieces of metal and plastic into the forms of insects, frogs, cats, and more.

Ito began crafting miniature sculptures in 2015 to give his shop a unique aesthetic and to channel his many imaginative ideas. His expertise as an optometrist and clock repairman gives him an edge in working on such a small scale. In fact, each of his mechanical statuettes is small enough to fit in the palm of his hand, or even rest on his fingertip.

While it's hard to understand the level of detail that goes into the making of each piece, the close-up photos he posts to Instagram give us some idea. For instance, in a model of a dragonfly, viewers can make out numerous tiny metal pieces that are carefully added together to construct not only the body of the insect but also the delicate wings. Similarly, in a sculpture of a frog, Ito layers dozens of tiny scraps of plastic and metal to create a sense of bulk for the amphibian. He even finesses his technique to make sure the characteristic feet are clearly visible.

