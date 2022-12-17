Home / Architecture / Tiny Living

This YouTube Channel Takes You on Fascinating Tours of Tiny Homes Around the World

By Regina Sienra on December 17, 2022
With skyrocketing real estate and rent prices in most large cities around the world, tiny homes offer affordability. But to live in a small space, you've got to be strategic about your decor. Luckily, there is no shortage of brilliant ideas such as hidden storage or ingenious mezzanines. The YouTube channel Never Too Small features fascinating tours of tiny houses from around the world and showcases the most stylish small residences.

Based in Australia, the channel was launched five years ago at the height of the tiny living movement. Now, it boasts an archive of over 100 videos. In each one, the architect behind the design presents their ideas and solutions. After watching a few, it's easy to pick up some common threads and universally applicable methods, such as relying on white paint and wood details to make any room feel bigger and airier as well as taking advantage of any sources of natural light—or creating new ones.

Plenty of videos show how the tiny home principles have been applied in the channel's native Australia, from a standalone small home in the Tasmanian region to a converted hotel room in the heart of Melbourne. Never Too Small cleverly reminds us that, as cute as they are, these tiny homes don't exist on their own. The videos always show each tiny home in context, whether it's located in an old industrial neighborhood or on the side of an evergreen hill.

As champions of smart design and space optimization, Never Too Small features plenty of diminutive houses in Japan—which are backed by decades-old construction insights. Now, these ideas allow plenty of people to settle themselves in places as busy as Tokyo or Osaka without compromising their comfort.

The most fascinating aspect of Never Too Small, however, is when it goes fully international, putting the spotlight on repurposed spaces in cities as contrasting as Buenos Aires and Kyiv, or Singapore and Paris to confirm the versatility and appeal—not to say the need—for smart ways of creating a cozy home when the space is limited.

A YouTube channel called Never Too Small showcases creative tiny homes from around the world.

From Buenos Aires to Paris, it's really interesting to see some universal solutions to make a room feel bigger.

These videos prove the versatility and appeal—not to say the need—for smart ways of creating a cozy home when the space is limited.

Never Too Small: YouTube
h/t: [Open Culture]

